Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Cardinals in Week 14

Dec 12, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Sunday, Dec. 12 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 14

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cardinals:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Cardinals defeating the Rams 30-27. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Four of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Cardinals to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • Three of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the Cardinals to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 14 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Josh Weinfuss, who covers the Cardinals, went with the Cardinals 37-30, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Cardinals 32-30. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 14 games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Monday night's game

