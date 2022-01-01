Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Ravens in Week 17

Jan 01, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Jan. 1 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 17

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Ravens:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Ravens 30-24. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Four of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 17 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens, went with the Rams 31-21, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 28-18. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 17 games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game

Related Content

news

Si los Rams ganan a los malheridos Ravens, el título del Oeste podría ser cuestión de horas

Los Ángeles, que se fue invicto en el mes de diciembre para clasificar a los playoffs, inicia el 2022 ante un rival que viene de permitir 525 yardas por pase.
news

Injury Report 12/31: Taylor Rapp, Greg Gaines and Leonard Floyd questionable for Week 17 at Ravens; Rapp and Gaines expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Week 17 Preview: Rams head to Baltimore carrying December momentum into the new year

With a chance to clinch the NFC West in Week 17, J.B. Long highlights how the defense helped the Rams to a perfect record in December, highlights how playing in the early window has actually benefited Los Angeles, and defines how a "finish what we started" attitude is fueling the Rams heading into the postseason.
news

Cam Akers' return to practice amazes Rams teammates, coaches

Rams running back Cam Akers has done the seemingly improbable returning to practice five months after tearing his Achilles. The work ethic to get to this point has impressed, and even provided a boost, to his teammates and coaches. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey preview Week 17 at Ravens

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ and defensive back ﻿Jalen Ramsey's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Week 17 against the Ravens. 
news

Greg Gaines emerging on Rams defensive line

Third-year pro Greg Gaines has become a valuable piece to the Rams' defensive line this season.
news

Aaron Donald named December's NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December.
news

Rams WR Brandon Powell on his punt return touchdown, Matthew Stafford's thoughtfulness, & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams WR Brandon Powell to talk about his 61-yard punt return, playing with QB Matthew Stafford & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 80.
news

Sony Michel helping power Rams' push toward postseason

The Rams finished the month of December undefeated, and it wasn't a coincidence that Sony Michel's efforts correlated with that success. 
news

Brandon Powell named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 16

Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell's explosive punt return for a touchdown against the Vikings has earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 16. 
news

First Look: Rams wrap up regular season road schedule taking on Ravens in Baltimore

An early preview of Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. 
