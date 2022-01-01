Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Ravens in Week 17

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Jan. 1 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 17
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Ravens:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Ravens 30-24. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Four of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 17 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens, went with the Rams 31-21, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 28-18. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 17 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game
- "Rams running back Cam Akers 'still working to get back' and might not play Sunday," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "Beckham loving complementary role, TD spree with LA Rams," writes Greg Beacham of The Associated Press.
- "Rams turned over a new leaf by surmounting Matthew Stafford's errors," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- An updated look at the playoff landscape, via CBS Sports.