Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Seahawks in Week 15

Experts make their predictions for Week 15
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Seahawks:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Seahawks 28-20. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Six of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 15 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Brady Henderson, who covers the Seahawks, went with the Seahawks 24-23, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 28-21. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 15 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Tuesday's game
- "Rams get Jalen Ramsey back. More coming off COVID list before Seahawks game Tuesday?" writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "After wild week, Rams get some players and normality back," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- ESPN's Kevin Seifert examines the NFL's current playoff landscape.