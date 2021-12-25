Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Vikings

Dec 25, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Dec. 25 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 16

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Vikings:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Vikings 28-21. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • All seven of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • Three of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Vikings to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 16 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Courtney Cronin, who covers the Vikings, went with the Rams 28-24, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 24-20. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 16 games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game

Related Content

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Vikings

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Los Rams, en plena alza, buscan su boleto a los playoffs al visitar a los Vikings

Los Ángeles recupera a más jugadores titulares de la lista del Covid-19, mientras que Minnesota no cuenta con su corredor estrella
news

Week 16 Preview: Rams & Minnesota Vikings clash in meaningful NFC matchup

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long examines how the Rams will look to slow down a fierce Vikings' pass rush, highlights how kicker Matt Gay has quietly become one of the league's best, and astonishes at Cooper Kupp's torrid pace as L.A. looks to clinch a playoff berth in Minneapolis.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Vikings prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as the Rams wrap up preparation for Week 16 at the Vikings. 
