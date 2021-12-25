Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Vikings

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Dec. 25 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 16
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Vikings:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Vikings 28-21. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- All seven of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- Three of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Vikings to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 16 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Courtney Cronin, who covers the Vikings, went with the Rams 28-24, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 24-20. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 16 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game
- "Rams have limited time to prepare for their trip to Minnesota," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue writes about Rams legend Torry Holt’s life and career as he hopes to join football’s elite. (Subscription required to read)
- "Rams expect Cam Akers to come off IR, help with playoff run," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- An updated look at the playoff landscape following Thursday Night Football, via NFL.com.