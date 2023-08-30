Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Takeaways from GM Les Snead's press conference on initial 53-man roster for 2023: Offensive line, outside linebacker, and more

Aug 30, 2023 at 03:09 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams general manager Les Snead held a video conference with local media Tuesday afternoon after the team released its initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season, discussing trading for offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, the next steps with offensive lineman Logan Bruss, the approach to the outside linebacker position and more.

Here are the details on those key takeaways from the conversation:

Rams had been trying to trade for Dotson throughout the preseason

While the trade was completed close to the 53-man roster deadline, attempts to acquire Dotson from the Steelers had been in the works for awhile.

Snead said Pittsburgh was a team that they monitored initially if they chose to pursue offensive line depth, knowing the surplus they had at that position because of acquisitions through the draft and free agency, and that they tried to trade for Dotson throughout the preseason.

"You turn on the tape, obviously he played at Pittsburgh, they're a fun team to watch," Snead said. "Their linemen play with an element of toughness, they like to run the ball, they like to go North and South. He's a bigger player, that helps him (when) anchoring, especially in the pocket."

Asked about Los Angeles' vision for Dotson initially, Snead said they are first trying to get him up to speed given the timing of his arrival. From that point, they will figure out he fits and what the Rams' best starting five ends up being along the way.

Bruss wanted to be back, and Rams will continue to develop him

The Rams re-signed 2022 third-round draft pick Logan Bruss to their practice squad, in part because Bruss wanted to return.

"He did clear waivers, he does to come back and be on the practice squad with us," said Snead, whose video conference with reporters took place prior the practice squad being announced. "Obviously we didn't think Logan was there yet. The goal is still to try to get him there."

Snead pointed to multiple variables that impacted Bruss' development over the last year. Bruss came in learning a new position in right guard – while trying to block Aaron Donald as a rookie – then tore his ACL in the preseason last year while learning that new position. Injuries caused the Rams to then moved Bruss to right tackle, where they liked what they saw from offensive lineman Zach Thomas when he was there.

Still, Snead indicated the Rams are excited that Bruss wanted to come back and that he still feels this is the best place for him to continuing developing as a player.

"Don't want to give up on Logan yet. Jacked that he wants to come back, because that's not easy," Snead said. "When we draft a player and release a player a little earlier than we would normally do, it's a lot easier for him to say maybe a new ecosystem, new environment is better for me. But I think he really liked what was going on here, felt like this was the best place for him to have a shot of improving and getting where he thinks he can be and where we think he can be."

Vet outside linebacker?

Snead was asked during his video conference if the team was in the market for a veteran outside linebacker, given the inexperience within the group.

He said they are always in the market; however, "our wishes for that are greater than their availability."

Snead also said the Rams are "very comfortable" with the current group they have.

