Top takeaways from new Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's introductory press conference

Believe the hype for the quality control coach

LaFleur remembers talking to his older brother Matt about a quality control coach Washington just interviewed that Matt spoke very highly of. At first, LaFleur was skeptical, but would later learn that the hype was indeed real.

"I remember my brother calling up like, 'Yeah, we just interviewed a QC and he was awesome,'" LaFleur said. "And they kept on – I'm like, how good can this QC truly be? And especially, he's as young as I was, you know? Now I think we all know what he was kind of talking about."

That QC would be McVay, who LaFleur later met in-person for the first time at an OTA session.

Finding offensive inspiration from the college level

As NFL offensive coaches seek new ideas, one source has become increasingly prevalent is the college game.

"One thing that I think that's probably showing up more in the last few years is, I think people are looking at the college game a little bit more," LaFleur said. "'How can we incorporate some of the stuff that some of these great college teams are doing?' I know right down the road, I haven't met him, but I know in USC, that guy's got some pretty good ideas and he's had some pretty good success."

LaFleur understands that not every concept at the college level will translate to the pros, "for obvious reasons," but if you can find one idea to help the Rams, then that's a good thing, so it's important to keep an open mind while also understanding the NFL is still different.

All in the details

While the Rams offense has largely been associated with winning a lot of games and scoring a lot of points under McVay, it's more than just that simple answer for LaFleur when asked what's stood about about that unit from afar.

"The one thing that's always stood out about Sean and the Rams offense is they are as detailed and fundamentally sound as anyone in football, and that's the truth," LaFleur said.