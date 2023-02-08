Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top takeaways from new Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's introductory press conference

Feb 07, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – New Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur met with local media for the first time Tuesday afternoon, discussing his relationship with head coach Sean McVay, the opportunity to work with quarterback Matthew Stafford, his foundational philosophies and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from that introductory press conference, which you can watch in its entirety below.

Believe the hype for the quality control coach

LaFleur remembers talking to his older brother Matt about a quality control coach Washington just interviewed that Matt spoke very highly of. At first, LaFleur was skeptical, but would later learn that the hype was indeed real.

"I remember my brother calling up like, 'Yeah, we just interviewed a QC and he was awesome,'" LaFleur said. "And they kept on – I'm like, how good can this QC truly be? And especially, he's as young as I was, you know? Now I think we all know what he was kind of talking about."

That QC would be McVay, who LaFleur later met in-person for the first time at an OTA session.

Finding offensive inspiration from the college level

As NFL offensive coaches seek new ideas, one source has become increasingly prevalent is the college game.

"One thing that I think that's probably showing up more in the last few years is, I think people are looking at the college game a little bit more," LaFleur said. "'How can we incorporate some of the stuff that some of these great college teams are doing?' I know right down the road, I haven't met him, but I know in USC, that guy's got some pretty good ideas and he's had some pretty good success."

LaFleur understands that not every concept at the college level will translate to the pros, "for obvious reasons," but if you can find one idea to help the Rams, then that's a good thing, so it's important to keep an open mind while also understanding the NFL is still different.

All in the details

While the Rams offense has largely been associated with winning a lot of games and scoring a lot of points under McVay, it's more than just that simple answer for LaFleur when asked what's stood about about that unit from afar.

"The one thing that's always stood out about Sean and the Rams offense is they are as detailed and fundamentally sound as anyone in football, and that's the truth," LaFleur said.

LaFleur said he's looking forward to learning about the nuances that go into making L.A.'s offense that way as he embarks on his new job.

Related Content

news

Once learning from Sean McVay, Mike LaFleur now gets to work with him for first time

New Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is looking forward to working with head coach Sean McVay for the first time, more than a decade after their relationship began.

news

Marquise Copeland emerged as dependable piece to defensive line rotation | Free Agent Spotlight

In the 11th of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines defensive tackle Marquise Copeland.

news

How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Defensive back Jalen Ramsey will be representing the Rams at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. Here's how you can watch it.

news

Chandler Brewer proved dependable at guard | Free Agent Spotlight

In the ninth of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines offensive lineman Chandler Brewer.

news

John Wolford and Bryce Perkins gained valuable experience in 2022 | Free Agent Spotlight

In the eighth of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players who are scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines quarterbacks John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.

news

Jalen Ramsey named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey is headed to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Five things to know about new Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur

The Rams on Friday officially announced the hiring of Mike LaFleur as their next offensive coordinator. Here are five things fans should know about him.

news

Rams hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams have hired Mike LaFleur as their next offensive coordinator.

news

Matt Skura, Oday Aboushi and Ty Nsekhe stepped up when called into action | Free Agent Spotlight

In the seventh of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines offensive linemen Matt Skura, Oday Aboushi and Ty Nsekhe.

news

NFL.com: Van Jefferson was Rams' unsung hero of 2022 season

As part of an exercise for each team, NFL.com's Nick Shook selected wide receiver Van Jefferson as the Rams' unsung hero for the 2022 season.

news

Riley Dixon enjoyed career season with Rams | Free Agent Spotlight

In the sixth of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines punter Riley Dixon.

Advertising