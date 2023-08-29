Top Takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference on initial 53-man roster for 2023: Logan Bruss, kicker position, and more 

Bruss return a possibility

The decision to waive former 2021 third-round draft pick Logan Bruss was one based not only on how the Rams truly embraced competition across their young roster, according to McVay. At the same time, it doesn't bring any sort of finality to their working relationship.

"We just had an open mind with competition at every single spot, and we felt like the 10 guys that we kept did a good job of kind of earning those spots, obviously with (offensive lineman) Kevin Dotson being a late add, he has a body of work and a resume," McVay said. "Logan somebody is somebody that we still want to be able to continue to work with. Hopefully we'll be able to get him back on the practice squad."

Yes, there will eventually be a kicker on the roster

One of the other biggest developments from the initial 53-man roster was the roster not having a kicker, as rookie Tanner Brown was among the 36 players waived to get down to 53.

McVay wanted to keep the direction they're taking internal. Still, he promised they will have a kicker for Week 1 against the Seahawks in Seattle.

"I'd like to keep some of the things specific to exactly which direction we're going in-house, just because it can't be official or anything like that right now," McVay said. "So you will certainly know, as soon as some of those moves become official, once we're able to do that. But we will carry a kicker going into Seattle on the 10th."

Avila, Young, Turner and Nacua expected to make immediate impact, but McVay hopeful it's not just them from this year's draft class

When it comes to young players who will be counted on to make an immediate impact, the four names that came to mind for McVay were offensive lineman Steve Avila, outside linebacker Byron Young, nose tackle Kobie Turner and wide receiver Puka Nacua.

McVay is also hopeful it's not just those four that fall into that category from this year's draft class.

"Those are guys that come to mind as guys that we count on being immediate contributors for us, who have earned the right to be those types of immediate contributors," McVay said. "And it certainly isn't exclusive to those guys. (I) think (punter) Ethan Evans and (long snapper) Alex Ward, even when you're looking at rookie punter, rookie long snapper, have done a really good job. But those four that I mentioned are the guys that really have kind of shown that they've earned a role, they've earned the right to be big-time factors right away, and we're hoping that's just the start of what we're talking about with that class in particular."

Mathis expected to go on Injured Reserve

Rookie outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis, who tweaked his knee early in training camp, will likely go Injured Reserve, per McVay.

In order for a player to receive an IR return designation, they must be on the 53-man roster beyond the cut deadline, which likely explains why Mathis was on the initial 53. Had Mathis been placed on IR prior to the cut deadline, he would not have been eligible to return this season.