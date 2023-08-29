Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference on initial 53-man roster for 2023: Logan Bruss, kicker position, and more 

Aug 29, 2023 at 04:40 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay held a video conference with local media Tuesday afternoon after the team released its initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season, discussing the decision to waive offensive lineman Logan Bruss, how they're approaching the kicker position after waiving Tanner Brown, young players who will contribute right away, and more.

Here are the details on those key takeaways and others from the conversation:

Bruss return a possibility

The decision to waive former 2021 third-round draft pick Logan Bruss was one based not only on how the Rams truly embraced competition across their young roster, according to McVay. At the same time, it doesn't bring any sort of finality to their working relationship.

"We just had an open mind with competition at every single spot, and we felt like the 10 guys that we kept did a good job of kind of earning those spots, obviously with (offensive lineman) Kevin Dotson being a late add, he has a body of work and a resume," McVay said. "Logan somebody is somebody that we still want to be able to continue to work with. Hopefully we'll be able to get him back on the practice squad."

Yes, there will eventually be a kicker on the roster

One of the other biggest developments from the initial 53-man roster was the roster not having a kicker, as rookie Tanner Brown was among the 36 players waived to get down to 53.

McVay wanted to keep the direction they're taking internal. Still, he promised they will have a kicker for Week 1 against the Seahawks in Seattle.

"I'd like to keep some of the things specific to exactly which direction we're going in-house, just because it can't be official or anything like that right now," McVay said. "So you will certainly know, as soon as some of those moves become official, once we're able to do that. But we will carry a kicker going into Seattle on the 10th."

Avila, Young, Turner and Nacua expected to make immediate impact, but McVay hopeful it's not just them from this year's draft class

When it comes to young players who will be counted on to make an immediate impact, the four names that came to mind for McVay were offensive lineman Steve Avila, outside linebacker Byron Young, nose tackle Kobie Turner and wide receiver Puka Nacua.

McVay is also hopeful it's not just those four that fall into that category from this year's draft class.

"Those are guys that come to mind as guys that we count on being immediate contributors for us, who have earned the right to be those types of immediate contributors," McVay said. "And it certainly isn't exclusive to those guys. (I) think (punter) Ethan Evans and (long snapper) Alex Ward, even when you're looking at rookie punter, rookie long snapper, have done a really good job. But those four that I mentioned are the guys that really have kind of shown that they've earned a role, they've earned the right to be big-time factors right away, and we're hoping that's just the start of what we're talking about with that class in particular."

Mathis expected to go on Injured Reserve

Rookie outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis, who tweaked his knee early in training camp, will likely go Injured Reserve, per McVay.

In order for a player to receive an IR return designation, they must be on the 53-man roster beyond the cut deadline, which likely explains why Mathis was on the initial 53. Had Mathis been placed on IR prior to the cut deadline, he would not have been eligible to return this season.

McVay said Mathis will be the only player that will "fall under that bucket" of going onto Injured Reserve shortly after being on the initial 53-man roster.

Related Content

news

53-Man Roster Takeaways: All 14 drafted rookies make squad

As the Los Angeles Rams trimmed their roster to 53 on Tuesday, J.B. Long provides his thoughts on all 14 drafted rookies making the roster, reacts to Stetson Bennett being established as the backup QB, and observes how the team enters the season with a renewed and revamped offensive line.
news

Rams announce initial 53-man roster for 2023 season

The Los Angeles Rams have unveiled their initial 53-man roster for the upcoming season.
news

Rams waive 36 players ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline

The Los Angeles Rams have trimmed their 2023 roster down to 53 players. 
news

Rams trade for Steelers OL Kevin Dotson

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired offensive lineman Kevin Dotson in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 
news

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. details how his recovery back from injury has made him even more determined to get back on the field & into the starting lineup | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 101

On the latest episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. talks about his road back from injury and how it has made him even more determined to get back on the field and into the starting lineup.
news

Five takeaways from Rams' 41-0 Preseason Week 3 loss to Broncos: Recapping Stetson Bennett, Ronnie Rivers and Ethan Evans' performances, plus other notes

Here are five things we learned from the Rams' 2023 preseason finale against the Broncos in Denver. 
news

Five players to watch: Rams at Broncos, Preseason Week 3

Here are five players fans should be keeping an eye on when the Rams take on the Broncos on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Broncos: Matthew Stafford, Van Jefferson and Kyren Williams shine, while Byron Young shows his speed

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' second and final joint practice with the Broncos this week. 
news

Cooper Kupp: 'I feel like am' on track for Week 1 at Seahawks

Back on the practice field this week after dealing with a hamstring injury from training camp, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp said he feels he's on track for their 2023 season-opener against the Seahawks in Seattle. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Broncos: Cooper Kupp and Derion Kendrick in action, Logan Bruss back practicing, and more

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' first joint practice with the Broncos in Denver. 
news

"Se sintió bien liberar un poco mi frustración": Actuación contra los Raiders alentadora para el TE Davis Allen después de lidiar con una lesión en el músculo de la corva

Después de perder tiempo debido a una lesión en el tendón de la corva, TE novato de los Rams, Davis Allen, estaba feliz de aprovechar al máximo su debut de pretemporada el sábado por la noche contra los Raiders. 
Advertising