Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Camp Daily, July 30: Back Together Saturday highlights second open practice

Jul 30, 2022 at 07:37 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Headed to today's open Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice at UC Irvine? Here's what you need to know before you go.

220730_CampDaily_16x9

Before departing

Theme: Back Together Saturday and Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day

Giveaway: Season Ticket Member exclusive – license plate frames, as well as Rams jersey rally towels will be given away while supplies last.

On-Stage Entertainment: DJ Mal-Ski, Rams Cheerleaders and special guests

Gates open 11 a.m. , with practice beginning at 12:30 p.m. Click here to claim your free tickets.

Click here for parking information, and click here for the parking map. Click here to view the Training Camp map.

When you get there

  • The Main Fan Plaza features the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Main Stage, Ticketing Booth, Bench Press Challenge, Merchandise Tent and Rams Legends Photos and Autographs brought to you by UNIFY.
  • The Family Zone includes a video game truck, touchdown celebration station, 40 yard dash, broad jump challenge, vertical jump challenge, prize wheel, face paint and balloon art.
  • The Concession Area features cheeseburgers, hot dogs, burritos, nachos and more.

Visiting theRams.com/trainingcamp for additional information, including parking, frequently asked questions and a map of camp.

Get caught up

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jordan Fuller and Tyler Higbee react to Day 5 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee's press conferences following Opening Day of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Cobie Durant shines, Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson II connect: 10 Observations from Opening Day of 2022 Rams Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from from Opening Day of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams Camp Daily, July 29: Rams kick off first of 11 practices open to fans

What Rams fans should know ahead of Friday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams threw "everything" at Allen Robinson II, and he's picking it up quickly

Wide receiver Allen Robinson II's ability to quickly process the information given to him by the Rams is making for a smooth transition.

Advertising