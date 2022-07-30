From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jordan Fuller and Tyler Higbee react to Day 5 of 2022 Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee each held press conferences with local media following Day 5 (Opening Day) of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing rookie defensive back Cobie Durant's performance in Friday's practice, having fans on hand and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"There was a lot of really good plays on both sides and then there was some sloppy football. A lot of things that we need to get cleaned up stuff that I expect better from our team, but there was a lot of positives." – McVay