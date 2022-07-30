From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jordan Fuller and Tyler Higbee react to Day 5 of 2022 Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee each held press conferences with local media following Day 5 (Opening Day) of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing rookie defensive back Cobie Durant's performance in Friday's practice, having fans on hand and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"There was a lot of really good plays on both sides and then there was some sloppy football. A lot of things that we need to get cleaned up stuff that I expect better from our team, but there was a lot of positives." – McVay
- While there was room for improvement coming out of Friday's practice, McVay was mostly happy with how it went.
- As for what needed to be cleaned up, McVay cited pre-snap penalties and "not being on the same page offensively."
"I'm not where I want to be, but I've taken steps in the right direction." – Fuller
- Friday marked Day 2 of Fuller's return to live action as he continues working his way back from his season-ending ankle injury that sidelined him for the team's Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run.
- "But what I'm most happy about, (is) I'm allowed to be around the guys and all that," Fuller said.
"Having them out here with the energy, it's awesome." – Higbee
- Opening Day welcomed fans to the first of 11 camp practices open to the public, creating an atmosphere Higbee enjoyed.
- "We're out here without the fans trying to kind of throw some music on, you know, (you) kind of have to internally kind of get some of the intrinsic motivation going," Higbee said.