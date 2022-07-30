Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cobie Durant shines, Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson II connect: 10 Observations from Opening Day of 2022 Rams Training Camp

Jul 29, 2022 at 05:18 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – It was a Friday of firsts in training camp, as the Rams not only practiced in front of fans for the first time in camp but also strapped on the pads for the first time.

Here are 10 Observations from Opening Day:

220729_10Observations_16x9

1) Welcome back (again), Big Whit: Former Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth had a visible presence at Friday's practice, signing autographs alongside Lucious Smith as the two Legends present and also hopping on the main stage in the Main Fan Plaza for a Q&A. After that, he headed over to the field to watch practice, and even coached up rookie right guard Logan Bruss in between reps.

2) Welcome back, fans: As noted above, Friday kicked off the first of 11 camp practices open to fans. Every set of bleachers were filled, and some fans stood along the metal gates watching as the Rams went to work.

3) Jordan Fuller continues his progression: Following his return to live action Wednesday, Fuller was on the field again on Friday as he continues to work his way back from the ankle injury that sidelined him for the team's playoff run. Rams head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday said they were being smart with Fuller and have a specific progression in mind for him.

4) Jalen Ramsey keeps coaching: The veteran defensive back continued to be an involved mentor for the rookies and other young players in Los Angeles' secondary throughout Friday's practice.

5) Practicing smart: While it was the first day in pads, the Rams emphasized keeping players on their feet when it came to tackling. "We never really go tackle in any of these settings, but we do practice smartly, thudding guys up," McVay said afterward. "Don't want any kind of side shots, still attacking at the football. And there was a lot of really good examples of that."

6) Two picks for Cobie Durant's: Making a leaping grab, Durant got his first pick of camp by getting in front of a Matthew Stafford pass intended for Cooper Kupp near the sideline during team drills. Durant wasn't done, though. Shortly thereafter, he made another impressive grab picking off John Wolford during team drills.

7) Building chemistry: Stafford had a nice completion over the middle to wide receiver Allen Robinson II that drew some oohs from the fans on hand.

8) Fitting through tight windows: Stafford also threaded a couple passes to tight end Tyler Higbee for touchdowns against the first-team defense during competitive redzone work.

9) Greg Gaines, playmaker: Defensive lineman Greg Gaines had one of the best plays of the day by batting a ball at the line of scrimmage, then falling underneath it to secure the interception during team drills.

10) In the Nick of time: Safety Nick Scott made a great pass breakup on a Stafford pass intended for Kupp near the sideline.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jordan Fuller and Tyler Higbee react to Day 5 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee's press conferences following Opening Day of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams threw "everything" at Allen Robinson II, and he's picking it up quickly

Wide receiver Allen Robinson II's ability to quickly process the information given to him by the Rams is making for a smooth transition.

news

Rams defensive line enters Training Camp 2022 looking to carry over last season's success

After peaking at a critical stage of the 2021 season, the Rams defensive line aims to sustain that success in 2022.

news

Five Rams land on Pro Football Network's 2022 Top 100 players list

Pro Football Network compiled a list of the Top 100 NFL Players ahead of the 2022 season. Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald all made the cut.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Leonard Floyd and Allen Robinson II react to Day 4 of Training Camp 2022

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and wide receiver Allen Robinson II's press conferences following Day 4 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cam Akers and Bobby Wagner react to Day 3 of Training Camp 2022

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, running back Cam Akers and linebacker Bobby Wagner's press conferences following Day 3 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams defensive lineman and captain Tyoka Jackson

After more than a decade-long career in the NFL, former Rams defensive lineman Tyoka Jackson looks back at some special seasons, a Super Bowl appearance, and what it meant to be a captain on a team full of stars.

news

Jalen Ramsey turns to being extension of coaching staff while role in training camp practices remains limited

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey is embracing his role as an extra coach during training camp practices while taking cautious approach

news

Matthew Stafford on board with Rams taking smart approach to his throwing workload during training camp

Though it's likely different from what he's used to, quarterback Matthew Stafford is going with the process the Rams have mapped out for his workload during training camp.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford talk start of Training Camp 2022

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conferences following Day 1 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Sean McVay explains why Jalen Ramsey wasn't put on PUP list

After initially expecting to place defensive back Jalen Ramsey on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Rams head coach Sean McVay explains why the team was able to avoid doing so.

Advertising