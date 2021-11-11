Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Troy Reeder named NFL Way to Play recipient for Week 9

Nov 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams linebacker Troy Reeder﻿'s textbook tackle late in the second half against the Titans is earning him recognition from the NFL.

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Reeder is the Week 9 recipient of the 2021 NFL Way to Play Award.

Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the youth or high school football program of their choice or an NFL Legend coaching football in their team market (to be used towards their program).

The NFL Way to Play displays the league's commitment to promoting proper playing technique at every level of football. The initiative highlights proper technique and best practices through the lens of current players, NFL Legends and head coaches. The NFL Way to Play Award recognizes current players at both the pro and high school level who exhibit excellent playing technique each week of NFL regular season and is selected by a distinguished panel of Legends.

