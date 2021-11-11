Troy Reeder named NFL Way to Play recipient for Week 9

Rams linebacker Troy Reeder﻿'s textbook tackle late in the second half against the Titans is earning him recognition from the NFL.

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Reeder is the Week 9 recipient of the 2021 NFL Way to Play Award.

Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the youth or high school football program of their choice or an NFL Legend coaching football in their team market (to be used towards their program).