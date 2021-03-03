Rams Director of Sports Science Tyler Williams named PFATS Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year

Rams Director of Sports Science/Assistant Athletic Trainer Tyler Williams has been named the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society's (PFATS) Tim Davey Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.

Williams is the first Rams recipient of the award, which has been presented annually since 2011.

"Congratulations to Tyler on earning this well-deserved honor awarded by his peers across the NFL," said Rams Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott, who is also president of PFATS. "He has been an integral part of our team and works tirelessly on improving the processes we have to maintain the health and wellness of our players."

Named after longtime New York Jets assistant athletic trainer and team operations employee and NFL game operations employee Tim Davey, who passed away in 2010, the award is "emblematic of the commitment, dedication and high level of integrity that Tim Davey brought to the profession of athletic training and is representative of his level of service which he dedicated to his surrounding community," according to the PFATS website. As Scott noted, the recipient is nominated by the PFATS membership and selected by a committee that includes past recipients.

Traditionally, the award is presented every year at the PFATS meeting at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. However, with the 2021 combine being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was done so virtually this year.

The 2020 season marked Williams' 14th with the Rams athletic training department and in the NFL, and fourth as the director of internal education for PFATS. In 2015, he was a member of a Rams athletic training staff that won PFATS' Ed Block NFL Athletic Training Staff of the Year Award, which is voted on by the PFATS membership and recognizes one NFL athletic training staff annually for their distinguished service to their club, community, and athletic training profession.