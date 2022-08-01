McVay: Van Jefferson has "a little knee tweak," status for Week 1 to be determined

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said wide receiver Van Jefferson has "a little knee tweak" and will undergo "minor surgery" on Tuesday to fix it.

McVay said Jefferson's timetable for return is a few weeks. The tweak is ton the same knee Jefferson previously underwent surgery on, but a different area, according to McVay.

"It was really positive news that we got on him," McVay said after Monday's practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. "He's in good spirts."

When asked if he expects Jefferson to be available for Los Angeles' season-opener against the Buffalo Bills, McVay said "that's up in the air right now."

"There's definitely a chance for that, but we'll see how the surgery goes and kind of have a better feel," McVay said.

The third-year receiver took a big step forward in 2021, posting 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season compared to 19 catches for 220 yards and one touchdown as a rookie in 2020.

With Jefferson sidelined for that amount of time, it will give the Rams a chance to get an extended look at some of their younger wide receivers like Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell.

"I've been really encouraged," McVay said. "Tutu had some good things that he did today. We know Ben Skowronek's played a lot of good football for us on (special) teams and even last year on the offensive side of the ball. And then I think Brandon Powell has really shown that he's capable of not only being a really good returner, but a capable receiver.

"So we'll look at those guys. And then, you know, we'll continue to see if we can figure out when Odell (Beckham Jr.) will come back at some point as well."