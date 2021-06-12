Van Jefferson more confident heading into Year 2

Honing in on the playbook this offseason, Jefferson said he's much more comfortable in the offense heading into his second season.

That growing confidence has manifested itself through his performance during spring practices, including hauling in a couple passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford in 7-on-7 drills during organized team activities sessions open to the media.

"I think (he) does a great job of doubling people up," Stafford said during a video conference Wednesday. "He's a really good separator. Plays big as well. Has enough long speed to get down the field, and has a nice size mismatch on a lot of corners as well."

McVay noticed a difference when the team convened for its offseason program.

"You can see he's really put in the work," McVay said during a June 4 video conference. "He's come back, establishing himself as a legitimate dude, a guy we're counting on for big things."

Having a solid pair of veterans to learn from in wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp helps adds to an already strong work ethic. Even if there was a lot of information to process, Jefferson said his favorite thing about his rookie year was the experience, as well as learning a lot and learning from his teammates.

In that vein, Jefferson's confidence and comfort within the offense has also been helped by the return of minicamp and on-field spring workouts.

"The Zoom (video calls) helped, but for me personally, I'd rather do it," he said. "That's the kind of learner I am."

With all those good habits in place, McVay is counting on Jefferson finishing the offseason program strong, then picking up where he left off at the end of minicamp at the start of training camp in late July.