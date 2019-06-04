Voluntary, but necessary — Talib on the value of OTAs as L.A. defense welcomes new members

"Same old, same old — just polishing up and playing football, getting back in the swing of things — same old, same old," the 11-year veteran said fresh off the practice field on Monday afternoon before elaborating.

"Just communications, tightening screws on just little stuff — communication, talking to each other."

This offseason, Talib's defense has welcomed rookies who could contribute in year one, like safety Taylor Rapp and defensive tackle Greg Gaines, along with veterans in safety Eric Weddle and linebacker Clay Matthews. As one of the most tenured members of coordinator Wade Phillips' defense, Talib says that while the youngsters adjust to the speed of the game at its highest level, it's important to take this time to sync up on and off the field.