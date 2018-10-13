Wade Phillips has Great Memories from Time in Denver

On a conference call with L.A. media this week, Joseph called Phillips his "football father."

"I grew up under Wade in his system. Everyone I've ever worked with was 'Wade guys,'" Joseph said. "His impact on all of us has been huge as far as coaching the 3-4 defense, how to call games, how to play defense on your terms. That's what Wade's done for years and players obviously love Wade because he makes the game so simple for players."

Phillips said that when he worked with Joseph in Houston, he figured Joseph would eventually have one of the NFL's 32 top coaching jobs.

"I told Vance all along that he should be a coordinator," Phillips said. "When I first got with him I thought, 'He's too good of a coach not to be a coordinator.' I think somewhere at that time I let him call defenses and I thought he'd become a head coach. So, that's come to fruition."

But even with all the connections and good feelings, there's no question about what Phillips' objective is on Sunday.