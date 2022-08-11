IRVINE, Calif. – From activities for kids to helping pay rent, Cynthia "Big Mama" Mendenhall does everything she can to support Watts and surrounding communities through her Watts Chosen Angels organization.
Because of those efforts, Mendenhall earned the distinction of being named the Rams' fifth playmaker honoree. She was surprised with a $5,000 check from The Los Angeles Rams foundation during an appearance on the main stage at the fan plaza at training camp.
"It's very important that the Rams work and recognize if you're important," Mendenhall said. "The Rams is here. The Rams is already in Watts. The Rams is in Nickerson Gardens. But now, since I sit down with everybody, they will be in Imperial Courts and join them."