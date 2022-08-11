Beyond that support during her childhood, she is also motivated by the experiences that have shaped her in adulthood.

In that New York Times article, Mendenhall said she lost two children to gang violence in Watts. She is also an ex-gang member.

So for Mendenhall, inspire change means making a positive impact to prevent outcomes like those.

"I lost two kids in 60 days. I don't want to lose another child," Mendenhall said, her voice quivering. "I'm on the ground running, trying to say, when the brothers get out of prison, the Rams gonna be helping me with their life hopes. Let's get them to work. The ones on probation, felony probation, we're going to be giving them 300 hours so they can work and create a career. The ones on parole and random probation, we gonna send them to trucking school and different things in construction and anything else they want to do."

When it comes to inspiring change in our own communities, Mendenhall said we can do so simply by "supporting" – especially athletes who have made it to the highest level doing so by giving back.