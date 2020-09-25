Week 3 Game Preview: Early undefeated showdown as Rams look to slow down Josh Allen and Bills

This is the Rams least important game in the first two months of the season.

Folks, that is not how journalism school would want you to lead a column. "Thanks for stopping by; see you next week!"

Of course, this is a meaningful showdown between a pair of 2-0 teams, and there are mesmerizing matchups throughout. My point is only that if you were to rank the Rams schedule in the first half of the season in terms of playoff implications, this trip to Buffalo would be last or second-to-last.

Tier One: San Francisco (no explanation necessary)

Tier Two: Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas (NFC contenders)

Tier Three: New York, Washington (NFC pretenders)

Tier Four: Miami, Buffalo (AFC)

Now, how can the Rams convince themselves its Super Bowl LV in September?

Dead Heat Division

One way might be to remember there is no margin for error in the division.

Of the five unbeatens left in the conference, three of them are in the NFC West. It's the only division in the NFL where all four teams are .500 or better, leading to some speculation that under the new postseason format, the entire West might reach the NFC postseason.

And looking at the out-of-town scoreboard, there's a solid chance the 49ers, Cardinals, and Seahawks are all winning again this week.

Dual-Threat and Doubters

For the third consecutive week, the Rams defense will face a quarterback capable of doing damage on the ground.

Dak Prescott picked up 30 yards rushing; Carson Wentz only seven.

So far, so good for Brandon Staley.

However, this side of Lamar Jackson, you won't find many signal-callers more dynamic than Josh Allen, who has more yards than 22 teams this season and has authored 18 rushing scores in 30 career contests.

Which might be why, for the third consecutive week, Jared Goff has to hear pundits prefer the opposition's signal caller.

A chip on a shoulder is never a bad way to stay sharp and motivated, either.

Jekyll and Josh

One of two things has happened for Allen in 2020:

Either he remedied his major deficiencies or he's due for a regression.

After two seasons, the book on Buffalo's 2018 first-round pick was too many turnover-worthy plays (last out of 38 qualifiers last year, per Pro Football Focus) and inaccuracy beyond 20 yards (lowest downfield completion percentage in the NFL in 2019).

After back-to-back career-best performances to begin this season, it's been a total 180 for Allen. And everyone thinks they know the reason why.

Digging This Matchup

Stefon Diggs — one of the best deep targets in football – shares the NFL receiving lead and will collide with Jalen Ramsey for only the second time in their careers on Sunday.

With Minnesota and Jacksonville, respectively, in 2016 the star wideout went for three catches and 55 yards receiving against Ramsey, who was playing his rookie season for the Jaguars.

After a bumper-crop of draft picks exchanged hands, they're playing for different franchises this time around.

Cornering the Market

The undercard has to be Robert Woods versus the second-highest paid corner in the league, Tre'Davious White. Last year's NFL interception leader helped set the market for Ramsey and Los Angeles back in April.

Meantime, it will be the first trip back to Orchard Park for Bobby Trees, who was drafted 41st overall by the Bills in 2013.