Bills head coach Sean McDermott views Rams defense as "big challenge" for his offense

If a team is looking for an effective way to measure its offense, facing a defense with two premiere players at their respective positions figures to be a good start.

For the Bills, that's this week against Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

"This is a really good football team," McDermott said during a video conference with reporters Wednesday morning. "A big challenge on offense, our defense going against their offense.

Buffalo's offense ranks third in the NFL in total yards (464 yards per game) and is tied with New Orleans for sixth in scoring (29 points per game), in part because of the play of third-year quarterback Josh Allen. The former University of Wyoming standout is the NFL's leading passer through the first two weeks of the season with 729 yards and has thrown six touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Protecting Allen and maintaining that offensive efficiency starts with a routine focal point of opposing coaches' gameplans – limiting Donald.

According to McDermott, Donald's effectiveness can be attributed to his background as a high school wrestler. The translatable traits are easy to spot.

"That speaks for itself, right?" McDermott said. "Everything that goes into wrestling, man. I watched him warm up in the Super Bowl on TV and he's warming up like a wrestler. If my information is right, I think he was a wrestler and a good one. I mean, that background serves people well in a lot of ways in their lives."

Meanwhile, Buffalo will also be devising a plan for Stefon Diggs and the rest of its receivers mindful of Ramsey's presence in the Los Angeles secondary.