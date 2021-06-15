Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

What California's reopening means for Rams fans

Jun 15, 2021 at 01:02 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The state of California reopened its economy today, lifting several restrictions and updating multiple guidelines that had been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the key changes that will impact Rams fans moving forward:

Full capacity: With capacity and physical distance requirements lifted, the Rams will be hosting home games at SoFi Stadium at 100% capacity this upcoming season. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated fans will be able to attend Rams games this fall with all Season Ticket Members able to sit in their seats for the first time for a Rams home game at SoFi Stadium.

Concessions are back: Concessions are allowed to resume, unrestricted, for gamedays. This means fans can sample the food and drinks across SoFi Stadium. Fans who saw the announcement in April about the LA Eats food program created in partnership with award-winning chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo know this is a big deal. Be prepared to check out some incredible menu items.

Mask guidance: Per Los Angeles County's updated guidelines for large-scale outdoor events, such as Rams games, face coverings will not be required for vaccinated individuals, but unvaccinated and untested individuals should continue to wear a face covering. Exact mask policies have not yet been determined for Rams home games but will be communicated closer to the kickoff of the season.

Be part of the Rams home gameday experience this season. Learn more about single-game tickets, season tickets and suite rentals.

PHOTOS: Rams fans visit SoFi Stadium for open practice

Check out photos of Los Angeles Rams fans as they experience SoFi Stadium for an open practice with the team.

E_1TOWL5405
1 / 50
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL5416
2 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5407
3 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_06102021_RamsOpenPractice_WN_1458
4 / 50
© LA Rams/Will Navarro
E_06102021_RamsOpenPractice_WN_1335
5 / 50
© LA Rams/Will Navarro
E_06102021_RamsOpenPractice_WN_0919
6 / 50
© LA Rams/Will Navarro
E_06102021_RamsOpenPractice_WN_1291
7 / 50
© LA Rams/Will Navarro
Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
8 / 50

Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_06102021_RamsOpenPractice_WN_1297
9 / 50
© LA Rams/Will Navarro
Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
10 / 50

Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_06102021_RamsOpenPractice_WN_0886
11 / 50
© LA Rams/Will Navarro
Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
12 / 50

Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_06102021_RamsOpenPractice_WN_1126
13 / 50
© LA Rams/Will Navarro
Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
14 / 50

Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_06102021_RamsOpenPractice_WN_0883
15 / 50
© LA Rams/Will Navarro
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-195
16 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
17 / 50

Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
18 / 50

Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
19 / 50

Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
20 / 50

Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
21 / 50

Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
22 / 50

Los Angeles Rams Open Practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-184
23 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-176
24 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-188
25 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-192
26 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-175
27 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-173
28 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-171
29 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-169
30 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-170
31 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-078
32 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-168
33 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-155
34 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-166
35 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-162
36 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-163
37 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-156
38 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-049
39 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-024
40 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-021
41 / 50
HANNA YAMAMOTO/© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-020
42 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-009
43 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-016
44 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-017
45 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-002
46 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_1TOWL5396
47 / 50
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-010
48 / 50
HANNA YAMAMOTO/© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-003
49 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_2021_Rams_OpenPractice-004
50 / 50
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rams' June 10 Open Practice: What to know before you go

Headed to the Rams' open practice on Thursday, June 10? Here's what you should know before departing for SoFi Stadium. 
news

2021 Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders announced

The Los Angeles Rams announce the official roster for the 2021 cheer team
news

Rams' 2021 preseason schedule finalized

The Los Angeles' Rams 2021 preseason schedule is officially set. 
news

Los Rams recibirán a Chicago para comenzar y a Tom Brady en la Semana 3

L.A. tiene programados cinco juegos de horario estelar, incluyendo el primer domingo por la noche de la temporada y tres partidos contra sus rivales de la tremenda División Oeste.
news

Top six games on Rams' 2021 schedule

TheRams.com ranks the team's top six games on its 2021 schedule. 
news

Instant analysis: Reaction to the Rams 2021 schedule

Fresh off of the 2021 schedule release, J.B. Long provides initial thoughts on the numerous prime time matchups within the division, which rookie QB's we may or may not see, and how all the elements of this schedule could set the Rams up for success this season.
news

Rams release official 2021 schedule

The Los Angeles Rams have released their official 2021 schedule. 
news

Rams to open 2021 season against Bears on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will kick off their 2021 season hosting the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium in Week 1. 
news

Rams' 2021 schedule coming May 12

The Rams and the rest of the NFL will know their 2021 schedule on May 12. 
news

How to watch, stream and listen to the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft will be presented across NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1.
news

The Way Nonna Made It | 10 Things About Jon & Vinny

Here's what you should know about Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, the award-winning chefs partnering with SoFi Stadium to help shape the stadium's culinary experience.
Advertising