What California's reopening means for Rams fans

The state of California reopened its economy today, lifting several restrictions and updating multiple guidelines that had been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the key changes that will impact Rams fans moving forward:

Full capacity: With capacity and physical distance requirements lifted, the Rams will be hosting home games at SoFi Stadium at 100% capacity this upcoming season. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated fans will be able to attend Rams games this fall with all Season Ticket Members able to sit in their seats for the first time for a Rams home game at SoFi Stadium.