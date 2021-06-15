What California's reopening means for Rams fans

The state of California reopened its economy today, lifting several restrictions and updating multiple guidelines that had been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are some of the key changes that will impact Rams fans moving forward:
Full capacity: With capacity and physical distance requirements lifted, the Rams will be hosting home games at SoFi Stadium at 100% capacity this upcoming season. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated fans will be able to attend Rams games this fall with all Season Ticket Members able to sit in their seats for the first time for a Rams home game at SoFi Stadium.
Concessions are back: Concessions are allowed to resume, unrestricted, for gamedays. This means fans can sample the food and drinks across SoFi Stadium. Fans who saw the announcement in April about the LA Eats food program created in partnership with award-winning chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo know this is a big deal. Be prepared to check out some incredible menu items.
Mask guidance: Per Los Angeles County's updated guidelines for large-scale outdoor events, such as Rams games, face coverings will not be required for vaccinated individuals, but unvaccinated and untested individuals should continue to wear a face covering. Exact mask policies have not yet been determined for Rams home games but will be communicated closer to the kickoff of the season.
