SoFi Stadium teams with award-winning chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo for its culinary program

LOS ANGELES – April 15, 2021 – Focused on representing the city's prolific food culture, SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, partnered with James Beard award-winning chefs, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo to reimagine the stadium culinary experience. The duo, Los Angeles cult favorite chefs and owners of some of the most iconic restaurants in the city – including animal, Son of a Gun, Jon & Vinny's, Carmelized Productions and Cookbook Market – created a groundbreaking food program as transformative as the stadium itself.

"Jon and Vinny are well-known for their thoughtful and flavorful food, and we are thrilled for them to extend their legacy to SoFi Stadium," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "Los Angeles' food culture is celebrated for its creativity, and our goal is to build a culinary experience for fans based on high-quality, fresh ingredients and inspired by the many cuisines you can find throughout the city."

SoFi Stadium's culinary program is based on four core concepts. Each is grounded in local flavors and features creative combinations. Starting April 22, 2021, SoFi Stadium will release a video each week announcing a concept and delving into its inspiration and ingredients. The videos will feature Jon and Vinny walking fans through the stadium's innovative program. To watch the videos, go to SoFi Stadium's YouTube channel, beginning April 22.

Shaped from the diverse cuisines of the region, SoFi Stadium's menus will feature high-quality ingredients paired with top-notch preparation, expertly scaled for a stadium of discerning foodie fans. Building on their expert knowledge of the LA food scene, Jon and Vinny spent months of research and hundreds of hours in development at their test kitchen in Inglewood to create unique expressions of timeless stadium favorites, but with local flair.

"The opening of SoFi Stadium is a monumental and historical moment for the city of Inglewood, City of Champions," said Jon and Vinny. "We are super excited to be part of the LA Eats program at SoFi Stadium. The stadium, along with Legends, has made it incredibly easy for us to transform how people think about stadium food."

SoFi Stadium's state-of-the-art amenities and indoor-outdoor design will be incorporated into the presentation of its innovative food program to create a memorable experience. The stadium's kitchens offer open-air spaces with breathtaking views of the city. Their expansive design features clear glass, with each kitchen placed in a location that always has sightlines to the field, videoboard or seating bowl. Fans will now be able to leave their seats for food and drink and not worry about missing the big play.

The clear glass in SoFi Stadium's kitchens allows food to be prepared in front of guest's eyes. In a first for stadium design, SoFi Stadium features 100 percent live-fire kitchens. This allows for the stadium to produce food in each and every one of its kitchens.

The culinary program was created in partnership with Legends, which will operate the stadium's culinary program under the direction of Legends Executive Chef Robert Biebrich and Legends Vice President of Culinary Innovation Gretchen Beaumarchais.

ABOUT SOFI STADIUM

SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium has already secured Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and a 6,000-seat performance venue. For more information about SoFi Stadium, visit www.SoFiStadium.com or @SoFiStadium on Instagram, Faecbook and Twitter.

