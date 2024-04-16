Where Are They Now? Former Rams RB Robert Delpino

"Growing up in Kansas, my mom raised eight of us, and there was always someone there to help us out. I learned later that that person was called a social worker," Delpino said. "I wanted to give back. I wanted to be that person to be there for those kids. So I started my degree in social work at Missouri and then I got drafted, finished my career, went on to finish my degree at La Sierra University, and got a bachelor's in social work."

After working with abused and neglected children for 16 years, Delpino made the decision to go back to school and earn a master's degree in counseling psychology from California Baptist University. With sheepskin in hand, he accepted a job in the Chaffey Joint Union High School District in Ontario, CA, 14 years ago, where he's a licensed marriage and family therapist.

"I just enjoy what I do. I enjoy the interaction. But what I enjoy most is watching the children grow and blossom like a flower," Delpino said. "They realize that they do have a disability and they'll probably have it the rest of their life. What are we going to do about it? Let's get to work! And that's what they do. It's wonderful seeing their growth and their blossoming, so to speak, in preparation for their young adulthood.

"It takes me back to my childhood, that feeling like someone truly cares. They chose the profession to help children. That made me feel so good. It made me feel so worthy that there are people like that to help us out. And now to be able to kind of be that person in my profession, the best way to describe it is it's fulfilling. I'm achieving a goal of mine that I worked for my entire life. And being able to add to the young minds of our future, there's no greater feeling."

Making his home in Banning, Delpino's girlfriend, Sherene Roth, also works in special education for the Corona-Norco Unified School District.

He has two adult children: Darionne, who earned her master's from Cal Baptist University and is a licensed marriage and family therapist like her dad. And Robert Jr., who studied at San Diego State and is an events production assistant at a small independent agency in Los Angeles, as well as a musician.

And what's the best thing about being Robert Delpino today?