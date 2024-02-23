Where Are They Now? Torry Holt

Q: What is your current occupation?

HOLT: I am vice president of Holt Brothers, Inc. I also work with Sirius XM Radio and help with the Heritage High School football team. At Holt Brothers, Inc., we have a number of businesses, but the leading one is Holt Brothers Construction where we specialize in commercial, education, health care, retail and municipal construction. Our mantra is "teamwork, persistence, focus and discipline."

We also have the Holt Brothers Foundation, which we help support kids with a parent or guardian battling cancer after we lost our mother to Lymphoma in 1996. Also, we have Holt Brothers Football where we hold football camps yearly and teach football and life skills at those camps. Then, there is Holt Brothers Development.

Q: How do you fill your time now that you're done playing football?

HOLT: I've gotten into writing, so I journal. Also, music, reading and spending ample time with my family. I have a record player so I go to the record store and I play and spin records.

Q: What is your favorite memory while playing for the Rams organization?

HOLT: WINNING THE SUPER BOWL (laughs)! What I remember the most about that team was the unselfishness, the comradery of that football team, the respect for one another and the profound words of wisdom from Coach Dick Vermeil and his coaching staff.

Q: Is there a game you would like to go back and replay?

HOLT: Super Bowl XXXVI – the loss versus the Patriots. I would love to go back and play that game again. And if that was the case, we would come out as winners.

Q: What was your pregame ritual back in the day?

HOLT: It was week-to-week, there wasn't one thing that I had set in stone. It just depended on how I felt that particular day. Some days I would listen to music. Some games I would take naps prior to the game in the locker room (a quick little nap). Some games I would go out on the field and warm up to get myself going. Other games I would just come in, sit at my locker and pick up the gameday magazine and read that in its entirety, get dressed and go play. Sometimes I would just sit around and watch the other guys go through their pregame rituals, just curious to see how they got themselves going.

Q: In your opinion, who is the best player you ever played with?

HOLT: It's hard for me to think about one player. Having the opportunity to play opposite sides with Isaac Bruce was a tremendous honor. Having the opportunity to play alongside and get in the huddle with Marshall Faulk and to stand and play on the same side as Orlando Pace. I was able to get the best view watching Orlando do his work off the line of scrimmage because he played left tackle and I played the 'X' position, so I was always on his side. So prior to the snap or once the ball would snap, I would always look and got a chance to watch him in his drop step or his kick steps or if he was blocking in the run game. I would always get swallowed up in the pictures because he was so much bigger than I was so I was never seen in the pictures.

Having the opportunity to stand next to Orlando Pace, who is a Hall of Famer, Marshall Faulk, who is a Hall of Famer, Isaac – who is a future Hall of Famer – and also working with Kurt Warner, particularly in our glory days because Kurt was the bomb – he can throw that ball. On the defensive side of the ball, it was an honor and a pleasure to play with Aeneas Williams – who is also a Hall of Famer. I just enjoyed watching Aeneas' work ethic and how his preparation gave him the confidence to go out on gameday and play at a very high level.

Q: Who was the best player or team you ever played against?

HOLT: I enjoyed playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They were a tough, physical football team so they brought out the best in me and a lot of my teammates.

Q: What was your favorite city to visit when you were playing?

HOLT: San Francisco – love the food, diversity, shopping and weather in San Francisco. I also loved the history of the football stadium (Candlestick Park) where we played.

Q: Which former teammates do you want to have dinner with tonight?

HOLT: Oh, that's so hard because I would have everybody! (Az-Zahir) Hakim, Ricky Proehl, Ray Agnew, Isaac Bruce, Dré Bly, and London Fletcher…I could keep going, but that's good. Actually, just the whole team…bring them all back!

Q: What advice would you give to the rookie Torry Holt now?