Where will Clay Matthews play within the Rams' defense? "I expect my position to be fluid." 

"It's obviously a new experience for me. I've been fortunate enough to be with the same organization for 10 years, so this was definitely new," Matthews said. "But as soon as my chance to return to Green Bay was kind of past me, I knew I wanted to come to the Rams. And I put it on my agent, and put it on these guys here to try to get something done. And fortunately the feeling was mutual, and they were very receptive to the idea. And I talked with [assistant head coach/linebackers coach] Joe Barry as well as Sean, just seeing how I'd fit within the defense — and it seemed like a perfect fit."

If you've followed Matthews' career, you likely know that he started out mainly as an edge rusher before moving to inside linebacker midway through. Now as he comes to Los Angeles, McVay said Matthews' role is going to be all about emphasizing his strengths.

"When you have a player that has that versatile skillset, you can utilize him in a variety of ways," McVay said. "I think, obviously, what he does at an extremely high level is when he's going forward and trying to affect and influence the quarterback, rushing the quarterback, setting the edge in the run game. So I think you'll see a lot of that. But then when you get into some of those known-passing situations, you can get creative with where you're moving him around."