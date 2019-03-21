Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Where will Clay Matthews play within the Rams' defense? "I expect my position to be fluid." 

Mar 21, 2019 at 04:20 PM
"Well any time we have one of these, you know it's a good day for the Rams."

That's how head coach Sean McVay began his opening statement during Los Angeles' introductory press conference for linebacker Clay Matthews, who officially signed his two-year deal with the Rams on Thursday.

Matthews — the Packers' all-time leader since the sack became official in 1982 with 83.5 — sat between McVay and general manager Les Snead to field questions about why he decided to come home to L.A. And the first thing he mentioned was how successful the team has been over the last couple years.

"It's truly remarkable in such a short amount of time — especially coming to L.A. So from a football standpoint, it makes perfect sense," Matthews said. "But for me personally, where I'm at in my career, having grown up in the area, living all of 20 minutes away from here, it made sense. We're building a house out here. I've got three kids now. I think my wife was more excited than I was to have signed with the Rams."

But more than that, Matthews noted that like Los Angeles' other free agent signings in safety Eric Weddle and backup quarterback Blake Bortles — this was the place where he wanted to be.

190321_Clay_2_Web

"It's obviously a new experience for me. I've been fortunate enough to be with the same organization for 10 years, so this was definitely new," Matthews said. "But as soon as my chance to return to Green Bay was kind of past me, I knew I wanted to come to the Rams. And I put it on my agent, and put it on these guys here to try to get something done. And fortunately the feeling was mutual, and they were very receptive to the idea. And I talked with [assistant head coach/linebackers coach] Joe Barry as well as Sean, just seeing how I'd fit within the defense — and it seemed like a perfect fit."

If you've followed Matthews' career, you likely know that he started out mainly as an edge rusher before moving to inside linebacker midway through. Now as he comes to Los Angeles, McVay said Matthews' role is going to be all about emphasizing his strengths.

"When you have a player that has that versatile skillset, you can utilize him in a variety of ways," McVay said. "I think, obviously, what he does at an extremely high level is when he's going forward and trying to affect and influence the quarterback, rushing the quarterback, setting the edge in the run game. So I think you'll see a lot of that. But then when you get into some of those known-passing situations, you can get creative with where you're moving him around."

"But those are exciting things for us as coaches to think through," McVay continued. "We've been spending a lot of time today even thinking about how you want to utilize him, how you can get Aaron [Donald], [Dante] Fowler, and some of these guys in situations to take advantage of the matchups you can create with players like that. So it's exciting, and it's something that's going to be evolving as we get more familiar with each other."

PHOTOS: Best of Clay Matthews

Check out the best photos of the new Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during the NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won, 51-34. (Ric Tapia via AP)
1 / 55

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during the NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won, 51-34. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2018
Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews sacks Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
2 / 55

Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews sacks Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
3 / 55

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Jeff Haynes
Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews celebrates after the New England Patriots missed a field goal attempt during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)
4 / 55

Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews celebrates after the New England Patriots missed a field goal attempt during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)

Tom Lynn
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
5 / 55

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during a NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers during week 17 on Sunday, January 3, 2016 in Green Bay, WI. The Vikings beat the Packers 20-13 to win the NFC Central Championship. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
6 / 55

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during a NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers during week 17 on Sunday, January 3, 2016 in Green Bay, WI. The Vikings beat the Packers 20-13 to win the NFC Central Championship. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews celebrates a sack of New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) during an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. After getting 14 sacks over the first four games, the Packers' pass rush hasn't been as productive with seven in their last four. One of their most important players on the edge, Matthews, has missed the last couple weeks with a nagging hamstring injury. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)
7 / 55

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews celebrates a sack of New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) during an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. After getting 14 sacks over the first four games, the Packers' pass rush hasn't been as productive with seven in their last four. One of their most important players on the edge, Matthews, has missed the last couple weeks with a nagging hamstring injury. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

Mike Roemer
Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews (52) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
8 / 55

Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews (52) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman
Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews sacks Kansas City Chiefs' Alex Smith during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 28, 2015, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
9 / 55

Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews sacks Kansas City Chiefs' Alex Smith during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 28, 2015, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates after a strip sack during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
10 / 55

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates after a strip sack during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates a sack during an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Oakland, Calif. The Packers won the game, 30-20. (Greg Trott via AP)
11 / 55

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates a sack during an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Oakland, Calif. The Packers won the game, 30-20. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 34-20. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
12 / 55

Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 34-20. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 33-30. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
13 / 55

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 33-30. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings' Sam Bradford fumbles as he is hit by Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
14 / 55

Minnesota Vikings' Sam Bradford fumbles as he is hit by Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumbles as he is sacked by Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during their wild card playoff game Sunday, January 10, 2016, Landover, MD. The Packers defeated the Redskins 35-18. (Al Tielemans via AP Images)
15 / 55

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumbles as he is sacked by Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during their wild card playoff game Sunday, January 10, 2016, Landover, MD. The Packers defeated the Redskins 35-18. (Al Tielemans via AP Images)

Al Tielemans
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrate on the field during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
16 / 55

Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrate on the field during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2018 National Football League
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) looks on during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 30, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay won 26-21. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
17 / 55

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) looks on during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 30, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay won 26-21. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Aaron M. Sprecher
FILE - This Sept. 13, 2012 file photo shows Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler during an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. Cutler's outburst aside, an all-too-familiar scene played out for the Bears during last week's loss to Green Bay. Their quarterback took a beating.(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
18 / 55

FILE - This Sept. 13, 2012 file photo shows Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler during an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. Cutler's outburst aside, an all-too-familiar scene played out for the Bears during last week's loss to Green Bay. Their quarterback took a beating.(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke
Minnesota Vikings' Sam Bradford fumbles as he is hit by Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
19 / 55

Minnesota Vikings' Sam Bradford fumbles as he is hit by Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
20 / 55

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews celebrates after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 28, 2015, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
21 / 55

Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews celebrates after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 28, 2015, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash
Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews tackles Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger during the first half of the NFL football Super Bowl XLV game Sunday, Feb. 6, 2011, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Krupa)
22 / 55

Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews tackles Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger during the first half of the NFL football Super Bowl XLV game Sunday, Feb. 6, 2011, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Krupa)

Charlie Krupa/AP2011
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys, 35-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
23 / 55

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys, 35-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2015, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews sacks Dallas Cowboys' Matt Cassel during the second half of an NFL football game, in Green Bay, Wis. Well here's a change for the Green Bay Packers: their defense has been much more consistent this year than the offense, capable even of carrying the team for stretches.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
24 / 55

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2015, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews sacks Dallas Cowboys' Matt Cassel during the second half of an NFL football game, in Green Bay, Wis. Well here's a change for the Green Bay Packers: their defense has been much more consistent this year than the offense, capable even of carrying the team for stretches.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Morry Gash
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (Tom Hauck via AP)
25 / 55

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (Tom Hauck via AP)

Tom Hauck/Tom Hauck 2018
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews is blocked by New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
26 / 55

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews is blocked by New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) applies pressure during an NFL football game to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisc. (Greg Trott via AP)
27 / 55

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) applies pressure during an NFL football game to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisc. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) in action during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys, 35-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
28 / 55

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) in action during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys, 35-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is tackled at the end of his slide by Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during a 2017 NFL week 5 regular season game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys, 35-31. (James D. Smith via AP)
29 / 55

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is tackled at the end of his slide by Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during a 2017 NFL week 5 regular season game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys, 35-31. (James D. Smith via AP)

James D. Smith
Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews reacts after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
30 / 55

Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews reacts after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Nate Palmer (51) during the NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, January 18, 2015 in Seattle, WA. The Seahawks won 28-22 in overtime. (AP Photo/Todd Rosenberg)
31 / 55

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Nate Palmer (51) during the NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, January 18, 2015 in Seattle, WA. The Seahawks won 28-22 in overtime. (AP Photo/Todd Rosenberg)

Todd Rosenberg
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates after a turnover during an NFL football NFC wildcard playoff game Jan. 8, 2017 against the New York Giants in Green Bay, Wis. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
32 / 55

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates after a turnover during an NFL football NFC wildcard playoff game Jan. 8, 2017 against the New York Giants in Green Bay, Wis. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) lines up as Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) looks on during the first half of the NFL football NFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
33 / 55

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) lines up as Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) looks on during the first half of the NFL football NFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) and outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates during a week 8 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Los Angeles. Los Angeles won 29-27. (Michael Yanow via AP)
34 / 55

Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) and outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates during a week 8 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Los Angeles. Los Angeles won 29-27. (Michael Yanow via AP)

Michael Yanow/Michael Yanow, 2018
Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
35 / 55

Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps
Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews reacts during the first half of the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
36 / 55

Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews reacts during the first half of the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
37 / 55

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumbles as he is sacked by Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during their wild card playoff game Sunday, January 10, 2016, Landover, MD. The Packers defeated the Redskins 35-18. (Al Tielemans via AP Images)
38 / 55

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumbles as he is sacked by Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during their wild card playoff game Sunday, January 10, 2016, Landover, MD. The Packers defeated the Redskins 35-18. (Al Tielemans via AP Images)

Al Tielemans
Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins throws over Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
39 / 55

Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins throws over Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the 49ers, 33-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)
40 / 55

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the 49ers, 33-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews sacks Dallas Cowboys' Matt Cassel during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
41 / 55

Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews sacks Dallas Cowboys' Matt Cassel during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Packers, 27-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
42 / 55

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Packers, 27-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 34-23. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
43 / 55

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 34-23. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews celebrates a sack of New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
44 / 55

Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews celebrates a sack of New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) pass rushes during an NFL NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Arizona Cardinals on January 16, 2016. The Cardinals defeated the Packers 26-20 in overtime. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
45 / 55

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) pass rushes during an NFL NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Arizona Cardinals on January 16, 2016. The Cardinals defeated the Packers 26-20 in overtime. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) tackles Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
46 / 55

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) tackles Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) passes the ball as he's hit by Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
47 / 55

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) passes the ball as he's hit by Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews (52) celebrates his sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler with teammates Jerel Worthy (99) and Mike Daniels (76) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
48 / 55

Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews (52) celebrates his sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler with teammates Jerel Worthy (99) and Mike Daniels (76) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps
image002
49 / 55
image003
50 / 55
image001
51 / 55
Ohio State quarterback Todd Boeckman fumbles the ball as he is hit by Southern California defensive end Clay Matthews during the first half of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008, in Los Angeles. USC recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
52 / 55

Ohio State quarterback Todd Boeckman fumbles the ball as he is hit by Southern California defensive end Clay Matthews during the first half of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008, in Los Angeles. USC recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP2008
image004
53 / 55
Virginia quarterback Peter Lalich (7) is sacked by Southern California defender Clay Matthews (47) during a football game at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2008. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
54 / 55

Virginia quarterback Peter Lalich (7) is sacked by Southern California defender Clay Matthews (47) during a football game at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2008. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Steve Helber/AP2008
USC linebacker Clay Matthews, top, sacks Arizona State quarterback Rudy Carpenter during the first half of their game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
55 / 55

USC linebacker Clay Matthews, top, sacks Arizona State quarterback Rudy Carpenter during the first half of their game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MARK J. TERRILL/AP2006
After describing his positional journey through the league, Matthews said he felt he excelled at both inside and outside linebacker.

"I thought when you allow me to play in space, and you allow me to go sideline to sideline downhill, good things are going to happen. So I expect it to be the same here. I expect my position to be fluid. I expect I'll have a variety of roles," Matthews said. "But I think the most important thing — kind of what Sean alluded to — is just pressing the quarterback, making him make bad decision, and keeping the heat, keeping the pressure on him."

And even though he'll turn 33 in May, Matthews feels he still has the ability to play at a high level in order to contribute to another run at an NFC West title in Los Angeles.

"I know I have the ability to produce like I've done before. And not to make excuses, but there was some change last year in the Packers organization, and, unfortunately, it didn't work out for me," Matthews said. "But as far as moving forward, I know I'm a difference-maker. I know I can change games and I look forward to doing that, and proving that, and showing to everybody here — you guys, the fans — that what you saw these past 10 years is what you'll get from these next two."

