Zuerlein leads big day for special teams, sending Rams to Super Bowl LIII with 57-yard field goal

Punter Johnny Hekker fielded Jake McQuaide's long snap, cocked his right arm, and then fired a pass on the right side to Sam Shields for a 12-yard gain and a key first down.

While L.A. wasn't able to get into the end zone, Zuerlein made sure that drive turned into points with his first field goal of the day — from 36-yards out.

"I think more than anything, it was that we needed a little bit of momentum," McVay said. "We felt like, if the look presented itself, we were going to take it. Sam Shields did a good job running an excellent route. Johnny delivered a ball right on the money, and even though that didn't end in a touchdown, we ended up getting some points. I thought that just gave us a little bit of life with the way things were going."

"Johnny made a great throw, Sam made a great play," Goff said. "It was huge just to get us three points there — enormous. Because if we punt it away there, they score a touchdown, [it would've been] 20 to nothing, right? It would've been a tough place. So to get three points there, get some momentum, follow that up with a touchdown before the half was probably the biggest point in the game."