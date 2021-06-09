Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

10 Observations from Day 1 of Rams' 2021 minicamp

Jun 08, 2021 at 05:02 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams players convened at the team's facility Tuesday for the first day of its mandatory minicamp. Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the session:

1) Words of Whits-dom: Early in the session, offensive lineman Max Pircher – who most recently played offensive tackle and arrived to the Rams via the NFL's International Player Pathway Program – was seen getting pointers from veteran Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth in between reps during a drill. No better way for a newcomer to get acclimated to the league than working with a 16-year veteran playing one of the most difficult positions along the offensive line.

2) Continuing what was seen during the pair of open OTA sessions, rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell got work at punt returner.

3) Leonard Floyd mentoring Chris Garrett: Floyd said on May 24 that he makes a point to help the Rams' defensive rookies, and that guidance was on display during outside linebacker drills Tuesday when Floyd helped Garrett with his hand technique, then continued the conversation as they transitioned to the next period of the session.

4) While watching the above scene unfold, Floyd and Garrett's length also stood out from the drill. It's to be expected with Floyd 6-foot-5 and Garrett 6-3, but still impressive nonetheless.

5) Defensive back Kareem Orr had a nice interception during 7-on-7 drills, making a finger-tip grab and juggling the ball to haul it in and prevent it from hitting the ground.

6) More quickness from Atwell: The Louisville product used his quick release at the line of scrimmage to get open and haul in a pass on three separate occasions during 7-on-7 drills.

7) More hands-on Raheem Morris: It's well-established that the Rams' new defensive coordinator likes to be heavily involved in drill work done by each of his unit's position groups. On Tuesday, he was seen working up close with the outside linebackers.

8) Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was spotted wearing No. 5 on his jersey instead of his usual 20, but it was unclear if that represents an official change.

9) Similarly, running back Cam Akers was wearing No. 23 again, but it was also unclear if that represents an official change.

10) A'Shawn Robinson as advertised. One teammate remarked that the Rams defensive lineman showed up to OTAs "thinner" and "more explosive", and he looked the part in both instances on Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Rams kick off first day of minicamp

The Los Angeles Rams returned to the practice field to begin minicamp. Check out the top shots from day one!

