Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2019 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Cincinnati Bengals 

Apr 09, 2019 at 01:00 PM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

In anticipation of the official schedule release date in mid-April, theRams.com will be taking an early look at each of the club's opponents for next season.

OB_CIN_Web

Cincinnati Bengals

As construction continues on the Los Angeles Stadium and Entertainment District in Inglewood, Calif. and the Rams are without a permanent stadium headed into 2019, the club is once again headed to London for a 'home game' against the Bengals.

The Rams will play in London for a fourth time since 2012 to meet the Bengals in one of five international NFL games scheduled for next season. The Rams are 1-2 in London and will look to even the record, after McVay's Rams shut out the Cardinals 33-0 back in 2017.

Here's an early look at the Bengals:

2018

The Bengals finished 6-10 at the bottom of the AFC North in 2018 and short of the postseason for a third-straight season.

Led by veteran quarterback Andy Dalton and sophomore running back Joe Mixon, the Bengals started strong in 2018, winning four out of their first five, before taking a wrong turn out of their Week 9 bye and losing seven-of-eight in the season's second half — and without Dalton, who was placed on the IR with a thumb injury after Week 11.

The Bengals parted ways with head coach Marvin Lewis after the season. Lewis had been with Cincinnati for 16 seasons, starting in 2003.

Matchup History

The Bengals lead the all-time series against the Rams (8-5) and look to continue a three-game winning streak against the defending NFC Champs, which dates back to Week 14 of the 2007 season.

Ch-Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes

The Bengals have been busy re-signing many of their own free agents early in the offseason, including tight ends Tyler Eifert and C.J. Uzomah, linebacker Preston Brown, and a pair of tackles in Trey Hopkins and Bobby Hart.

From elsewhere, the Bengals brought on former Bills guard John Miller and former Giants corner B.W. Webb.

Head Coach

The Rams will be up against a familiar face in first-year Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Taylor became the 10th head coach in Bengals history after a stint as the Rams' assistant wide receivers coach in 2017 and quarterbacks coach in 2018. Taylor spent time as both an assistant quarterbacks coach and quarterbacks coach in Miami before one season in the college ranks and then joining the Rams' staff.

He stepped in as an interim play caller and offensive coordinator for five games with the Dolphins in 2015.

What to Watch For

Outside of the McVay-Taylor matchup, veteran Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth will be up against his former team in the international contest. Whitworth spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati before the Rams claimed the father time of the offensive line in free agency ahead of the 2017 campaign.

