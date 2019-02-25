2019 Rams Mock Draft Roundup: Second edition

For another linebacker, USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz has Los Angeles going with Alabama ILB Mack Wilson.

"Wade Phillips' defense could use some more athleticism at the second level, and Wilson should be poised to make a significant leap once he hones his instincts," Middlehurst-Schwartz writes.

Playing in 33 games over the last three years, Wilson made 113 total tackles for the Crimson Tide. He had 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks in 2018 along with five passes defensed and a pair of interceptions. In all, Wilson recorded six interceptions in his collegiate career — one of which he returned for a touchdown

Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler projects Old Dominion edge rusher Oshane Ximines to L.A. at No. 31 — which would be a historic selection.

"Ximines will be the first player from Old Dominion to be picked in the NFL draft," Kahler writes. "He had 12 sacks in 2018 and had a great week at the Senior Bowl. He already has a variety of pass-rushing moves at his disposal."

Ximines is arguably the best defensive player to ever suit up for Old Dominion, recording a program record 33 sacks, 51.5 tackles for loss, 33 quarterback hurries, and 11 forced fumbles. A 2018 first-team All-Conference USA defensive end, Ximines recorded 18.0 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, an interception, and four forced fumbles in his senior season.

For a little something different, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso has L.A. picking up North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury in the first round.

"This may seem a bit early for Bradbury because he needs to add weight at the next level, but with the amount of zone running plays the Rams run, this supremely athletic pivot is a smart investment for Sean McVay's club," Trapasso writes.

Bradbury won the Rimington Trophy in 2018, given to the nation's best center. According to the North State Journal, Bradbury played 99 percent of the Wolfpack's snaps without allowing a single quarterback pressure in his redshirt senior season.

Finally, SB Nation's Dan Kadar did a three-round mock draft — complete with compensatory picks. In the first round, Kadar has L.A. selecting West Virginia offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste.

"Rodger Saffold could depart the Rams in free agency, and 37-year-old Andrew Whitworth won't be around forever. It would be smart for Los Angeles to start working on its offensive line this offseason. Cajuste is a little raw, but his game is that of a starting offensive tackle in the NFL," Kadar writes.

Cajuste was the 2018 Big 12 co-offensive lineman of the year after starting 11 games at left tackle. He was a three-year starter for West Virginia, playing in 31 total games starting 30 of them.