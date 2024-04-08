 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Edge remains popular projection for Rams two weeks out from draft

Apr 08, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The 2024 NFL Draft is getting closer – 17 days away, to be exact. 

As we continue to pass the time, here's what experts think the Rams will do. Projections are for their first-round pick (19th overall) unless noted otherwise.

240408_MockDraftRoundup_16x9

ESPN (subscription required to read)

Date: April 2

Expert: Field Yates, NFL Draft Analyst

The pick: Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson (pictured above)

Notes:Standing 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds, Robinson produced 15 total tackles (7.5 for loss) plus 4 sacks, one pass breakup and two forced fumbles while starting 10 games for the Nittany Lions in 2023.

"There is a sudden hole in the Rams' defense after the retirement of Aaron Donald, so defensive tackle has certainly moved up their priority list," Yates wrote as part of his analysis. "That made Texas' Byron Murphy II an intriguing consideration here. But the Rams' need for a pass-rush boost led me instead to the explosive Robinson."

NFL.com

Date: April 2

Expert: Lance Zierlein, Draft Analyst

The pick: UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu

Notes:Unofficially, Latu might be the most popular projection for the Rams since mock drafts began publishing this offseason.

"The Rams really need to find an edge rusher to complement 2023 third-round hit Byron Young," Zierlein writes. "This pick could come down to Latu vs. Chop Robinson. If everything checks out medically for Latu, it will be hard to pass on his game-ready rush talent."

The 6-5, 259 Latu had the most tackles in the FBS last season (21.5) and tied for fourth in sacks (13) while starting all 13 games for the Bruins last season.

The Athletic (subscription required to read)

Date: April 4

Expert: Bruce Feldman, National College Football Insider

The pick: Latu

Notes:See above for notes on Latu.

"Replacing the great Aaron Donald is impossible, but to get a player of Latu's ability and character at this point in the first round should be a big win for Sean McVay's defense," Feldman wrote as part of his analysis, which also included intel from a college coach.

NFL.com

Date: April 4

Expert: Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com Analyst

The pick: Latu

Notes: See Zierlein's projection for notes on Latu.

"The football gods are truly looking over me when the Rams select the UCLA edge defender," Jones-Drew wrote. "Los Angeles needs pass-rush help after Aaron Donald's retirement, and Latu is an instant-impact QB hunter who can win in a multitude of ways. I can't wait to provide live color commentary on his sacks!"

CBS Sports

Date: April 3

Expert: Ryan Wilson, NFL and NFL Draft writer

The pick: Illinois DT Jer'Zhan Newton

Notes: Newton, 6-2, 304, paced the Fighting Illini with a team-high 7.5 sacks while starting in 11 of 12 games played. He also had an FBS-leading four blocked kicks (a program record), plus 52 total tackles (8.5 tackles for loss), two pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Related Content

news

Where Are They Now: Former Rams linebacker Mark Jerue

Former linebacker Mark Jerue reflects back on his 7 years with the Rams and how the game helped prepare him for life after football.
news

Michael Hoecht signs restricted free agent tender

Rams outside linebacker Michael Hoecht has officially signed his restricted free agent tender.
news

Notable No. 19 overall picks in NFL Draft History

As the 2024 NFL Draft gets closer, theRams.com will take a look at notable players selected at the team's top draft slots. 
news

Rams re-sign WR Tyler Johnson

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson.
news

Rams' 2024 offseason workout program dates announced

The NFL has announced dates for each team's offseason workout program this spring. 
news

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Latest Rams projections three weeks away from draft week

Here's what experts are predicting the Rams will do in the 2024 NFL Draft as the calendar turns to April.
news

Rams Director of Rehabilitation/Assistant Athletic Trainer Byron Cunningham named PFATS NFC Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year

The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society on Wednesday announced Rams Director of Rehabilitation/Assistant Athletic Trainer Byron Cunningham as the 2024 NFC recipient of its annual Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year Award.
news

Why Rams invested heavily at guard position in free agency, and what's next as the 2024 NFL Draft approaches

The Rams' early free agency moves leaned toward offense, especially the offensive line. Why that happened, and where the team is headed next as the draft approaches. 
news

McVay confirms Steve Avila will move from left guard to center

With the signing of Jonah Jackson and the departure of Coleman Shelton, Steve Avila set to become Rams' starting center in his second season.
news

NFL head coaches react to Aaron Donald's retirement, reflect on his legacy and impact

TheRams.com asked multiple coaches at the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting about Aaron Donald's career and legacy in wake of the defensive tackle's retirement earlier this month. Here's what they had to say. 
news

Hybrid kickoff format, swivel hip-drop tackle, and third replay challenge after one successful among rule changes passed for 2024 NFL season

Here are the upcoming rule changes fans should know about for the 2024 NFL season.
Advertising