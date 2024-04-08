2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Edge remains popular projection for Rams two weeks out from draft

Date: April 2

Expert: Field Yates, NFL Draft Analyst

The pick: Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson (pictured above)

Notes:Standing 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds, Robinson produced 15 total tackles (7.5 for loss) plus 4 sacks, one pass breakup and two forced fumbles while starting 10 games for the Nittany Lions in 2023.

"There is a sudden hole in the Rams' defense after the retirement of Aaron Donald, so defensive tackle has certainly moved up their priority list," Yates wrote as part of his analysis. "That made Texas' Byron Murphy II an intriguing consideration here. But the Rams' need for a pass-rush boost led me instead to the explosive Robinson."

Expert: Lance Zierlein, Draft Analyst

The pick: UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu

Notes:Unofficially, Latu might be the most popular projection for the Rams since mock drafts began publishing this offseason.

"The Rams really need to find an edge rusher to complement 2023 third-round hit Byron Young," Zierlein writes. "This pick could come down to Latu vs. Chop Robinson. If everything checks out medically for Latu, it will be hard to pass on his game-ready rush talent."

The 6-5, 259 Latu had the most tackles in the FBS last season (21.5) and tied for fourth in sacks (13) while starting all 13 games for the Bruins last season.

Date: April 4

Expert: Bruce Feldman, National College Football Insider

The pick: Latu

Notes:See above for notes on Latu.

"Replacing the great Aaron Donald is impossible, but to get a player of Latu's ability and character at this point in the first round should be a big win for Sean McVay's defense," Feldman wrote as part of his analysis, which also included intel from a college coach.

Date: April 4

Expert: Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com Analyst

The pick: Latu

Notes: See Zierlein's projection for notes on Latu.

"The football gods are truly looking over me when the Rams select the UCLA edge defender," Jones-Drew wrote. "Los Angeles needs pass-rush help after Aaron Donald's retirement, and Latu is an instant-impact QB hunter who can win in a multitude of ways. I can't wait to provide live color commentary on his sacks!"

Date: April 3

Expert: Ryan Wilson, NFL and NFL Draft writer

The pick: Illinois DT Jer'Zhan Newton