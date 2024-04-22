2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: One last look at Rams projections

The Athletic (subscription required to read)

Date: April 19

Expert: Austin Mock, NFL staff writer

The pick: LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. (pictured above)

Notes: Most mocks this offseason that had the Rams going offense had a quarterback, but this joins the rare company of going wide receiver.

Using The Athletic's consensus big board to make selections based on premier positions and positional needs based on his NFL Projection Model, Mock has the Rams grabbing Thomas at 19th overall as another weapon for Matthew Stafford in the passing game.

In 12 starts for the Tigers last season, Thomas (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) hauled in 68 receptions for 1,177 yards and an FBS-leading 17 touchdowns.

Date: April 19

Expert: Chad Reuter, Draft Analyst

The pick: Clemson CB Nate Wiggins (32nd overall, via projected trade back with Chiefs)

Notes: Although the Rams signed Tre'Davious White and Darious Williams this offseason, Reuter sees the Rams adding to the secondary in the second round.

"Wiggins' closing speed is rare, and despite his thin build, he is willing to fight for the ball through the catch," Reuter writes. "The Rams may not be able to ignore the corner's value at the bottom of the first round, even after signing Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White, who's coming off an Achilles injury. I wouldn't be surprised if GM Les Snead were to trade back again, adding to the team's seven-year streak without making a first-round pick."

Wiggins, 6-1, 173, was a First-Team All-ACC selection for the Tigers in 2023 after leading the team with 9 pass breakups and contributing 2 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) while playing in 10 games (missed 2 due to injury).

Date: April 18

Expert: Jonathan Jones, Senior NFL Reporter and Insider

The pick: Texas DL Byron Murphy II

Notes: Murphy has come up often as an option for the Rams if they choose to address the defensive line with their top pick.

"Sometimes the football gods smile kindly upon you," Jones writes. "Aaron Donald retires and L.A. has the best defensive tackle prospect in the draft sitting right there."