Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Experts continue to project defense for Rams as draft week approaches

Apr 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The 2024 NFL Draft is only a week and a half away.

As we get closer to it, here are the lates predictions from experts on what they think the Rams will do. Projections are for the Rams' first-round pick (19th overall) unless noted otherwise.

240415_MockDraftRoundup_16x9

The Sporting News

Date: April 10

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, NFL Writer

The pick: Iowa CB Cooper DeJean (pictured above)

Notes: The Rams have signed Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White this offseason, but Iyer still thinks they could go cornerback at 19.

"The Rams should be on the radar for a quarterback if one of the top five slip, but they also need to address defense for new coordinator Chris Shula, Morris' successor," Iyer writes. "They could think tackle with Aaron Donald retiring, but DeJean can clean up nicely for their secondary as a hybrid inside-outside playmaker."

The 6-foot 1/2, 203-pound DeJean produced 41 tackles, 2 interceptions and 5 pass breakups in 10 games before suffering a season-ending leg injury (broken fibula), but it was still a strong enough performance to earn First-Team All-American recognition from the Associated Press.

ESPN (subscription required to read)

Date: April 10

Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., Football Analyst

The pick: UCLA OLB Laiatu Latu

Notes: Latu continues to show up as a potential option for the Rams to add to their pass rush through the draft. Kiper notes the production from nose tackle Kobie Turner and outside linebacker Byron Young, but

"Latu is the best pure edge rusher in this class, and he already has an array of pass-rush moves," Kiper wrote as part of his analysis.

The 6-5, 259 Latu led the FBS last season in tackles for loss (21.5) and tied for fourth in sacks (13) while starting all 13 games for the Bruins last season.

Bleacher Report

Date: April 10

Expert: Bleacher Report Scouting Department (Alex Ballentine, Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen, Kris Knox and Matt Holder)

The pick: Latu

Notes: See above for notes on Latu.

"This has been a popular pick in B/R's recent mock drafts and for good reason," Holder said. "The Rams needed another edge-rusher before Aaron Donald retired and that only intensifies now that the defense can't rely on an interior defender racking up, or at least flirting with, double-digit sacks every year.

"Latu is the best pure pass-rusher in this year's class as he already has a wide array of moves to win with in one-on-one matchups."

Pro Football Focus

Date: April 10

Expert: Steve Palazzolo, Senior Analyst

The pick: Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner

Notes: While some mocks have Turner off the board before pick 19, Palazzo has him being on the board for the Rams here.

"Although he can continue to improve as a run defender and a tackler, Turner is a first-round type of edge rusher with high-ceiling pass-rush traits who can contribute in year one with a bright future ahead," according to PFF's big board analysis.

Turner, 6-3, 247, was a First-Team All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 after leading the Crimson Tide with 14.5 tackles for loss and tying for eighth in the FBS with 10 sacks while starting all 14 games.

