2019 Rams Mock Draft Roundup: Third edition

At Yahoo Sports, Eric Edholm agrees with Jeremiah on the position but not the player. Edholm's latest mock has Deleware safety Nasir Adderley heading to the Rams at No. 31.

"[W]e'll go with Adderley, who has some CB-like skills and could be moved back to the position he played early in his college career depending on what the long-term plans are for Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib," Edholm writes. "And if they keep Adderley at safety, that could be an immediate need if Lamarcus Joyner walks this offseason. Adderley could also be available in Round 2."

Listed at 6-feet and 200 pounds, Adderley led Delaware with four interceptions and seven pass breakups in 2018, earning second-team FCS All-American recognition and first-team all-conference. In addition to his secondary prowess, Adderley also was a part-time returner for Delaware, taking one kickoff back for a touchdown.

SB Nation's Dan Kadar also has the Rams addressing their secondary in his latest projections, with L.A. taking Florida safety/corner Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

"The Rams are poised to lose some players in free agency, with safety Lamarcus Joyner among them. Gardner-Johnson could be an upgrade for the Rams' secondary. He can play cornerback or safety, and give the Rams a player who can create turnovers. Last season, Gardner-Johnson had four interceptions, and nine for his college career," Kadar writes.