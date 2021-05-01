2021 NFL Draft: Rams trade 88th pick to 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams have traded the No. 88 overall pick (Round 3) to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the No. 117 overall pick (Round 4) and No. 121 overall pick (Round 4). The trade gives the Rams three total selections in the fourth round.
The Rams' updated allotment of remaining picks following the trade:
Round 3 - No. 103 overall (compensatory)
Round 4 - No. 117 overall
Round 4 - No. 121 overall
Round 4 - No. 141 overall (compensatory)
Round 6 - No. 209 overall
Round 7 - No. 252 overall