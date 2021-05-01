Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2021 NFL Draft: Rams trade 88th pick to 49ers

Apr 30, 2021
The Los Angeles Rams have traded the No. 88 overall pick (Round 3) to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the No. 117 overall pick (Round 4) and No. 121 overall pick (Round 4). The trade gives the Rams three total selections in the fourth round.

The Rams' updated allotment of remaining picks following the trade:

Round 3 - No. 103 overall (compensatory)

Round 4 - No. 117 overall

Round 4 - No. 121 overall

Round 4 - No. 141 overall (compensatory)

Round 6 - No. 209 overall

Round 7 - No. 252 overall

