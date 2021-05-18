Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2021 Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals

May 18, 2021 at 12:31 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Continuing our series of offseason opponent breakdowns following the 2021 schedule release, theRams.com examines Los Angeles' Week 4 home opponent and Week 14 road opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.

2020

After adding three-time First Team All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to quarterback Kyler Murray's arsenal of targets via a trade with the Texans, and also signing outside linebacker Devon Kennard and inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell in free agency, the Cardinals had the makings of a team positioned to improve on its 5-10-1 finish in 2019.

Indeed, Arizona started off strong, arriving at a 5-2 record by their bye week. However, in part due to injuries to key contributors like edge rusher Chandler Jones and Phillips and members of their secondary, the other side of the bye week saw uneven results. Murray also sustained a shoulder injury in Week 11, then an ankle injury in Week 17 that sidelined him for the majority of the Cardinals' must-win regular season finale against the Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive.

While Murray returned early in the fourth quarter, the Rams still won 18-7 to clinch the No. 7 seed in the NFC West. The Cardinals' season ended with an 8-8 overall record.

Changes

Like many teams with a talented quarterback still on his rookie contract, the Cardinals made moves to surround theirs with as much talent as possible on both sides of the ball.

They used their first-round pick this year (No. 16 overall) on Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins, then added Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore with their second second-round pick (No. 49 overall).

Prior to the draft, the Cardinals signed former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt to a two-year deal in free agency. They also later signed former Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and former Steelers running back James Conner each to one-year deals.

Arizona also acquired center Rodney Hudson and a 2021 seventh-round pick from Las Vegas in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick.

Head coach

Kliff Kingsbury is in his third season as head coach of the Cardinals, compiling an 13-18-1 record through his first two years with the franchise.

What to watch for

Rams defense vs. Murray and Cardinals receivers

Games like this are why the Rams have Jalen Ramsey and retained Darious Williams and Leonard Floyd.

With Hopkins, Green and Moore in the fold for Arizona, Los Angeles will be counting on Ramsey and Williams to contain an already-explosive passing attack. Additionally, mobile quarterbacks like Murray are exactly why the Rams brought back a long edge rusher like Floyd.

Each of the two regular-season matchups could very well be decided by how well that Rams trio contains the Cardinals' pass game.

Where the Rams will play in 2021

With the 2021 NFL Schedule released, take a look at when and where the Los Angeles Rams will play during each week of the 2021 season.

Rams vs Bears | SoFi Stadium | Week 1
1 / 17

Rams vs Bears | SoFi Stadium | Week 1

Rams at Colts | Lucas Oil Stadium | Week 2
2 / 17

Rams at Colts | Lucas Oil Stadium | Week 2

Rams vs Buccaneers | SoFi Stadium | Week 3
3 / 17

Rams vs Buccaneers | SoFi Stadium | Week 3

Rams vs Cardinals | SoFi Stadium | Week 4
4 / 17

Rams vs Cardinals | SoFi Stadium | Week 4

Rams at Seahawks | Lumen Field | Week 5
5 / 17

Rams at Seahawks | Lumen Field | Week 5

Rams at Giants | Metlife Stadium | Week 6
6 / 17

Rams at Giants | Metlife Stadium | Week 6

Rams vs Lions | SoFi Stadium | Week 7
7 / 17

Rams vs Lions | SoFi Stadium | Week 7

Rams at Texans | NRG Stadium | Week 8
8 / 17

Rams at Texans | NRG Stadium | Week 8

Rams vs Titans | SoFi Stadium | Week 9
9 / 17

Rams vs Titans | SoFi Stadium | Week 9

Rams at 49ers | Levi's Stadium | Week 10
10 / 17

Rams at 49ers | Levi's Stadium | Week 10

Rams at Packers | Lambeau Field | Week 12
11 / 17

Rams at Packers | Lambeau Field | Week 12

Rams vs. Jaguars | SoFi Stadium | Week 13
12 / 17

Rams vs. Jaguars | SoFi Stadium | Week 13

Rams at Cardinals | State Farm Stadium | Week 14
13 / 17

Rams at Cardinals | State Farm Stadium | Week 14

Rams vs. Seahawks | SoFi Stadium | Week 15
14 / 17

Rams vs. Seahawks | SoFi Stadium | Week 15

Rams at Vikings | US Bank Stadium | Week 16
15 / 17

Rams at Vikings | US Bank Stadium | Week 16

Rams at Ravens | M&T Bank Stadium | Week 17
16 / 17

Rams at Ravens | M&T Bank Stadium | Week 17

Rams vs. 49ers | SoFi Stadium | Week 18
17 / 17

Rams vs. 49ers | SoFi Stadium | Week 18

