Los Angeles Rams drop On The Clock starring Rams players & all-star Hollywood cast

HOLLYWOOD, April 26, 2022 - The Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams are premiering On the Clock, a short film that plays like a summer blockbuster but is actually a piece of branded content directed by Paul Hunter with cinematography by three-time Academy Award winner Bob Richardson (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood).
Hot on the heels of their thrilling Super Bowl LVI victory, the Los Angeles Rams are determined to do the near impossible: make lightning strike twice. But having brazenly gone all in last year by trading away their top draft picks, the challenges that await have never been tougher, the stakes never higher. Make no mistake, these masterminds have a plan. On one of football's biggest nights – the NFL Draft – Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke assembles his team to infiltrate the high-profile affair in Sin City and do what they – and no one else – does best: steal the draft. Millions will be watching. The other teams will be imitating. The only question is: can this crew pull off a hail Mary and get the job done… again?
Starring Dennis Quaid as Kroenke, Josh Holloway as General Manager Les Snead, Scott Eastwood as Head Coach Sean McVay, and Tyrese Gibson as Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, director Paul Hunter's
On The Clock also features members of the Super Bowl LVI championship squad including Kendall Blanton, Terrell Burgess, Aaron Donald, Tyler Higbee, Jordan Fuller, Van Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, David Long Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Nick Scott, Ben Skowronek and Matthew Stafford. On the Clock is a stylishly thrilling, high intensity heist film that will have fans on the edge of their seats and prove once and for all that the Rams are truly in a league of their own.
On the Clock gives a bit of insight into why the Rams are different from other NFL teams, from our approach to team-building to the content we deliver around key moments," said Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick. "This project combines the best of the NFL with the best of Hollywood - Super Bowl winners, celebrities, thrilling action, and an award-winning production team. Coming off our historic Super Bowl win, we decided to collaborate with Paul to bring to life the idea of The House Always Wins, celebrating not only our success at the Rams House but also the NFL Draft taking place in Las Vegas."
On the Clock was created by the Los Angeles Rams in partnership with Ventureland, an independent creative studio and idea accelerator that develops standout entertainment for brands to connect with their audience on any media platform. Ventureland was founded by PRETTYBIRD partners Kerstin Emhoff and Ali Brown and award-winning producer John Battsek. On the Clock is an innovative collaboration with the Los Angeles Rams, working with Ventureland's Executive Creative Director, Mike Rosen, and Executive Producer, Natasha Wellesley, to creatively develop the heist-film concept with award-winning PRETTYBIRD filmmaker Paul Hunter serving as Director. See complete production credits below.
"I've been a Rams fan since I was a kid," said director Paul Hunter. "This was one of the best projects to be a part of. What an amazing experience."
As part of their multi-day film shoot in Los Angeles, the Rams returned to the scene of their big Super Bowl win at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. But the key location of
On the Clock is the organization's new Rocket Mortgage Draft House in the Hollywood Hills. Building on the success of last year's acclaimed Rocket Mortgage Draft House in Malibu, the Rams converted a luxury Hollywood home into a unique location to serve as General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay's draft headquarters from April 28 - 30, as well as host other team business throughout the month of May.
On the Clock will live on the LA Rams' digital and social channels. The film leverages a key football moment and kicks off a new Rams offseason brand campaign that will carry through the Draft, NFL Schedule Release, ticket sales campaigns, and other key moments leading into the start of the 2022 NFL season.
EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of Rams' star-studded Draft Trailer | Matthew Stafford, Scott Eastwood & more!
Look through behind-the-scenes photos of Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, DL Aaron Donald, actor Scott Eastwood & more from the filming of the 2022 NFL Draft Trailer. Head to therams.com/ontheclock for more information.