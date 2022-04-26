Los Angeles Rams drop On The Clock starring Rams players & all-star Hollywood cast

On the Clock gives a bit of insight into why the Rams are different from other NFL teams, from our approach to team-building to the content we deliver around key moments," said Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick. "This project combines the best of the NFL with the best of Hollywood - Super Bowl winners, celebrities, thrilling action, and an award-winning production team. Coming off our historic Super Bowl win, we decided to collaborate with Paul to bring to life the idea of The House Always Wins, celebrating not only our success at the Rams House but also the NFL Draft taking place in Las Vegas."

On the Clock was created by the Los Angeles Rams in partnership with Ventureland, an independent creative studio and idea accelerator that develops standout entertainment for brands to connect with their audience on any media platform. Ventureland was founded by PRETTYBIRD partners Kerstin Emhoff and Ali Brown and award-winning producer John Battsek. On the Clock is an innovative collaboration with the Los Angeles Rams, working with Ventureland's Executive Creative Director, Mike Rosen, and Executive Producer, Natasha Wellesley, to creatively develop the heist-film concept with award-winning PRETTYBIRD filmmaker Paul Hunter serving as Director. See complete production credits below.

"I've been a Rams fan since I was a kid," said director Paul Hunter. "This was one of the best projects to be a part of. What an amazing experience."

As part of their multi-day film shoot in Los Angeles, the Rams returned to the scene of their big Super Bowl win at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. But the key location of

On the Clock is the organization's new Rocket Mortgage Draft House in the Hollywood Hills. Building on the success of last year's acclaimed Rocket Mortgage Draft House in Malibu, the Rams converted a luxury Hollywood home into a unique location to serve as General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay's draft headquarters from April 28 - 30, as well as host other team business throughout the month of May.