Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2022 Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers

May 24, 2022 at 01:22 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Continuing our series of offseason opponent breakdowns following the 2022 schedule release, theRams.com examines Los Angeles' Week 4 road opponent and Week 8 home opponent, the San Francisco 49ers (Week 4 – Oct. 3, 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN; Week 8 – Oct. 30, 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX).

WEEK 8 TICKETS | SUITES

220524_OpponentBreakdown49ers_16x9

2021

The 49ers had arguably the most dramatic first five weeks of the NFL season, with each of those games all decided by eight points or less. That led to a 2-3 record as their Week 6 bye arrived.

San Francisco's biggest obstacle thereafter was the health of its players. Already without running back Raheem Mostert, who was widely expected to handle the lead role and suffered a season-ending knee injury, and starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who landed on Injured Reserve due to a Week 2 groin injury, the 49ers also were dealing with kicker Robbie Gould being sidelined for four games due to a groin injury he sustained in pregame warmups in Week 4 against the Seahawks. Then in Week 9, starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey suffered a season-ending torn quad.

Any one of those injuries – among a host of several others – could've derailed San Francisco's season. Instead, they went 8-4 after the bye and managed to snag the sixth and final season in the NFC playoff picture, buoyed by a run game that produced 100 or more rushing yards in 13 of its 17 regular season games.

That in part helped the 49ers make a surprising playoff run with upset wins over the Cowboys (Wild Card Round) and Packers (Divisional), setting the stage for an NFC Championship showdown with the Rams in Los Angeles. However, the 49ers' season would end there with a 20-17 loss to the Rams.

Changes

Not many on the personnel side, but the same cannot be said for the coaching staff.

  • Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel was hired as the Dolphins' new head coach
  • Special Teams Coordinator Richard Hightower took the same position on the Bears' new coaching staff led by head coach Matt Eberflus.
  • Quarterbacks Rich Scangarello departed to become the University of Kentucky's new offensive coordinator, replacing Liam Coen, who returned to the Rams this offseason.
  • Tight ends coach Jon Embree took the same position, and added assistant head coach duties, on McDaniel's Dolphins staff.
  • Wide receivers coach Wes Welker took the same position on McDaniel's Dolphins staff.
  • Senior defensive assistant James Bettcher was hired by the Bengals as their new linebackers coach.

Among the nine new hires to the 49ers 2022 staff, the two most notable were former NFL quarterback Brian Griese as quarterbacks coach and former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn as assistant head coach/running backs coach. Griese had been a broadcaster and analyst for ESPN since 2009, while Lynn spent last season as the Lions' offensive coordinator.

Head coach

Kyle Shanahan enters his sixth season as head coach of the 49ers, compiling a 39-42 regular season record and 4-2 playoff record through his first five years.

What to watch for

Who the 49ers starting quarterback will be

San Francisco made a big trade up to No. 3 overall in 2021 to get Trey Lance, but externally the view from experts was that Lance needed time to develop because of his lack of experience (19 career games, including just one game played in 2020 due to North Dakota State postponing its season to the spring). So, sticking with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't much of a surprise.

The 49ers were "close" to trading Garoppolo, and effectively handing the reins to Lance, until Garoppolo elected to have shoulder surgery, complicating that process.

So for now, it's going to be a waiting game for the Rams defense to figure out who they will be preparing for in Week 4. By now, Los Angeles has a clear idea of what to expect from a Garoppolo-led offense. There is some tape out there on San Francisco's offense under Lance – he did play six games, starting two last year – but that likely doesn't encompass every aspect of an offensive that would utilize his skillset and traits.

Related Content

news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's first press conference of 2022 OTAs

Here's what we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's first press conference of this year's organized team activities.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp talk start of 2022 OTAs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Monday press conferences as they began organized team activities.

news

Rams' 2022 preseason schedule finalized

The Los Angeles Rams' 2022 preseason schedule is officially set.

news

Rams re-sign Jake Gervase

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed defensive back Jake Gervase.

news

Van Jefferson working to become "all-around player" heading into third NFL season

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is preparing for an important third season in 2022.

news

Get to know the Rams' 16 undrafted free agent signees

Meet the 16 undrafted free agent signees who rounded out the Rams' 2022 rookie class.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 3 road opponent and Week 10 home opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Allen Robinson II "locked in" as he works to maximize opportunity with Rams

Between moving and learning a new offense, wide receiver Allen Robinson II has been dedicating all of his time to getting adjusted to the Rams and L.A.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Atlanta Falcons

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 2 home opponent, the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Bobby Wagner getting to know Rams defense and teammates with help of Raheem Morris, basketball and music

For Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, the only real adjustments have been learning a new system and re-acclimating himself to Los Angeles traffic.

news

After missing Super Bowl due to injury, Jordan Fuller and Tyler Higbee motivated to get Rams back there so they can play in it, help team win another

Safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee's Super Bowl LVI absences are driving them to help get the Rams back to the NFL's biggest game.

Advertising