Top Takeaways from Sean McVay and Les Snead's pre-2023 NFL Draft press conference: Comfort level with 11 picks entering draft, trading Allen Robinson II and more

Apr 25, 2023 at 02:54 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead held a video conference with local media Tuesday to preview the 2023 NFL Draft, which will take place Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City (ESPN/ABC/NFL Network).

Here are some of the key takeaways from that conversation, which you can watch in its entirety below.

Trading back to cover gap between third and fifth round an "option," but still to be determined

The Rams enter this week's draft with 11 total picks to work with – tied with the Packers, Patriots and 49ers for second-most behind the Raiders' 12 – but also have a sizable gap between the third and fourth selections they are scheduled to make, between picking 77th overall in the third round and 167th overall in the fifth round.

Snead indicated trading back to cover that gap and increase that allotment is a possibility, but that's still undecided.

"I think a lot of people on our staff would love for us to, at some point, move back to cover some of that gap and get in between our 77th pick and (our) first pick in the fifth round," Snead said. "That's still to be determined. That's definitely always an option."

Snead also said that one could trade into that gap as well.

Rams were committed to learning from 2022 and maximizing Allen Robinson II's skillset prior to trade

When McVay met with reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix last month, he confirmed the Rams were exploring trading Robinson. If a trade happened, so be it, but if not, they were fully committed to investing in him and maximizing his potential and apply lessons learned from 2022.

That was still the case last week up to when a trade with the Steelers was announced – a deal which McVay said came together quickly.

"If for whatever reason it didn't go down that way, we were going to continue to pour into him, try to do a better job of utilizing him in a fashion that was in alignment with his skill sets, that I think you always try to do as you move forward and you try to be able to learn from previous things," McVay said. "That was going to be our focus and concentration as a coaching staff and really up until last week, that was the mindset and mentality that we had taken where, in my mind, I thought we had kind of moved on, where, hey, we're moving forward with Allen, and then the Pittsburgh thing kind of came together quickly. He was a pro about it, and I wish him nothing but the best."

Current situation with quarterback room causing Rams to be intentional about evaluating "second tier" of that position in this year's draft class

Matthew Stafford is currently the only quarterback on L.A.'s roster heading into the draft, with Baker Mayfield signing with the Buccaneers and John Wolford and Bryce Perkins both free agents.

Naturally, that's caused the Rams to do their homework on the "second tier" of this year's quarterback draft class.

"We've definitely been intentional about the second tier, right, and those players that would probably be beyond the (top) four, even the fifth one now (from) Tennessee that's talked about a lot going early, going before us, things like that," Snead said. "But no different than every year."

McVay added that there's been more needs to address and more voids in the roster in general given the current roster numbers, which has enabled them to have a broader perspective on the draft compared to previous years.

