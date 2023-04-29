READ: Rams trade 167th pick to Texans

SOFI DRAFT LAB – The Rams have traded back a third time in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Los Angeles on Saturday sent the 167th overall pick in the fifth round to the in exchange for 174th overall pick and the 259th overall pick.
The Rams' current allotment following that deal:
- Round 5: No. 171 overall (compensatory)
- Round 5: No. 174 overall (from Houston Texans)
- Round 5: No. 177 overall (compensatory)
- Round 6: No. 182 overall
- Round 6: No. 189 overall (from Tennessee Titans in trade for WR Robert Woods)
- Round 7: No. 223 overall
- Round 7: No. 234 overall
- Round 7: No. 259 overall (from Houston Texans)