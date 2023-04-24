2023 Free Agency: A'Shawn Robinson signs with Giants

A'Shawn Robinson is East Coast-bound.
The former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle on Monday signed with the New York Giants, the Giants announced. While New York did not disclose the terms of the contract, it is reportedly a one-year deal.
Prior to sustaining a season-ending torn meniscus against the Saints in Week 11, Robinson recorded 20 tackles for loss helped and was an integral part of an L.A. run defense that held 7 of its first 10 opponents to under 100 rushing yards.
Originally joining the Rams as a free agent signee in 2020, Robinson produced 121 total tackles and two sacks across 27 games (24) starts in three seasons in Los Angeles.