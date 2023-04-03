2023 Free Agency: Brandon Powell signs with Vikings

The Rams will be looking for a new return specialist in 2023.

Wide receiver Brandon Powell – who handled kickoff and punt return duties over the last two seasons – has signed with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent, he announced on March 23. It is reportedly a one-year contract.

Powell was a key piece to the Rams special teams, averaging 10.3 yards per punt return and 21.4 yards per kickoff return while with Los Angeles. He scored the first touchdown of his NFL career on a 61-yard punt return against the Vikings during the 2021 season, and later averaged 11.6 yards per punt return in the playoffs that same season as the Rams won Super Bowl LVI. That production helped him return to the Rams on a 1-year deal last offseason.