2023 Free Agency: Brandon Powell signs with Vikings

Apr 03, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams will be looking for a new return specialist in 2023.

Wide receiver Brandon Powell – who handled kickoff and punt return duties over the last two seasons – has signed with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent, he announced on March 23. It is reportedly a one-year contract.

Powell was a key piece to the Rams special teams, averaging 10.3 yards per punt return and 21.4 yards per kickoff return while with Los Angeles. He scored the first touchdown of his NFL career on a 61-yard punt return against the Vikings during the 2021 season, and later averaged 11.6 yards per punt return in the playoffs that same season as the Rams won Super Bowl LVI. That production helped him return to the Rams on a 1-year deal last offseason.

Powell originally joined the Rams as an addition to their practice squad on November 4, 2021. He first entered into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Florida signed by the Lions in 2018.

Related Content

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Cornerback, safety and wide receiver in focus in latest predictions

A look at the latest expert projections for who the Los Angeles Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft with draft week three weeks away.

news

Principales conclusiones de la conferencia de prensa de Sean McVay en la reunión de la NFL

El entrenador en jefe de los Rams de Los Ángeles, Sean McVay se reunió con los medios este martes por la mañana en la reunión anual de la NFL.

news

2023 Free Agency: Taylor Rapp signs with Bills

Former Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp is Buffalo-bound, signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

news

'Every video director across the nation has jobs because of them': The legacy of former Rams cinematographer Mickey Dukich

Ken Norris – who worked for Mickey Dukich with the Rams in the 1970s and whose grandfather worked with Dukich in the 1960s – shares what he remembers about Dukich's pioneering work, which was recently recognized with an Award of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Draft and free agency both options for Rams for finding backup QB

When it comes to finding a backup for quarterback Matthew Stafford, the draft and free agency are both possible avenues for the Los Angeles Rams to take, according to head coach Sean McVay.

news

Key NFL rule changes for 2023: One date for preseason roster reductions, players other than OL and DL can now wear the number zero, and more

Here are some of the notable rule changes coming out of the 2023 NFL annual meetings in Phoenix.

news

Sights on 2023, 2024 and beyond: How Rams are approaching the upcoming season and the future

The Los Angeles Rams are doing as general manager Les Snead alluded for 2023 – taking their foot off the gas a little bit, but positioning themselves to have a healthier salary cap situation moving forward.

news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference at NFL league meetings: Stafford full-go this spring, addressing backup QB spot, approach to 2023 and beyond

What we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's press conference Tuesday at the NFL's annual league meetings.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: What do projections look like one month out from draft week?

More predictions call for the Rams drafting either an edge defender, cornerback or linebacker with their early Day 2 NFL Draft picks.

news

2023 Free Agency: Rams re-sign DT Marquise Copeland to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed defensive tackle Marquise Copeland to a one-year deal.

news

Rams' 2023 offseason program dates announced

Here's when the Los Angeles Rams are slated to hold OTA offseason workouts and mandatory minicamp.

