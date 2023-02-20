Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Projections for Rounds 2 and 3; examining edge, offensive line and secondary options 

Date: Feb. 15

Expert: Eddie Brown, Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Wisconsin OL Joe Tippmann (pictured above)

Notes: The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Tippmann played in all 12 of the Badgers' games, starting at center, and produced the best run blocking grade of any Wisconsin offensive lineman last season, according to Pro Football Focus. In pass protection, he allowed only one sack and five pressures over 338 pass blocking snaps. Though Tippman primarily played center, Brown said his size and athleticism could allow him to play anywhere along the interior.

Date: Feb. 16

Expert: Luke Easterling, editor

The pick(s): Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith (Second Round, No. 36 overall), Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly (Third Round, No. 69 overall)

Notes: Continuing what was seen in the initial mock draft roundup, the 6-3, 235 Smith remains a popular choice for the Rams in the second round. Smith led Georgia with a team-high 16 QB hurries and added 18 total tackles in eight starts prior to sustaining a season-ending torn pectoral muscle against Florida.

Kelly, meanwhile, was an All Pac-12 second team selection by conference coaches after producing 35 tackles (26 solo), a fumble recovery, and six pass breakups while starting and seeing action in 10 games in 2022.

Date: Feb. 13

Expert: Chad Reuter, Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Smith (Second Round, No. 36 overall), Boise State S JL Skinner III (Third Round, No. 69 overall)

