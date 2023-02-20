Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Projections for Rounds 2 and 3; examining edge, offensive line and secondary options 

Feb 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Since our first installment was published, we've seen edge continue to show up as a popular predicted position for Los Angeles to address with its highest pick. Mock drafts with projections for Rounds 2 and 3 have also been released.

Here's a roundup of the latest predictions:

230220_MockDraftRoundup_1600x900
AP/Charlie Neibergall

San Diego Union Tribune

Date: Feb. 15

Expert: Eddie Brown, Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Wisconsin OL Joe Tippmann (pictured above)

Notes: The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Tippmann played in all 12 of the Badgers' games, starting at center, and produced the best run blocking grade of any Wisconsin offensive lineman last season, according to Pro Football Focus. In pass protection, he allowed only one sack and five pressures over 338 pass blocking snaps. Though Tippman primarily played center, Brown said his size and athleticism could allow him to play anywhere along the interior.

The Draft Wire (USA TODAY)

Date: Feb. 16

Expert: Luke Easterling, editor

The pick(s): Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith (Second Round, No. 36 overall), Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly (Third Round, No. 69 overall)

Notes: Continuing what was seen in the initial mock draft roundup, the 6-3, 235 Smith remains a popular choice for the Rams in the second round. Smith led Georgia with a team-high 16 QB hurries and added 18 total tackles in eight starts prior to sustaining a season-ending torn pectoral muscle against Florida.

Kelly, meanwhile, was an All Pac-12 second team selection by conference coaches after producing 35 tackles (26 solo), a fumble recovery, and six pass breakups while starting and seeing action in 10 games in 2022.

NFL.com

Date: Feb. 13

Expert: Chad Reuter, Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Smith (Second Round, No. 36 overall), Boise State S JL Skinner III (Third Round, No. 69 overall)

Notes: See above for notes on Smith.

Skinner, 6-4, 218, was selected All-Mountain West First Team for his 65 tackles (36 solo) and team-high four interceptions and five pass breakups while starting in all 12 games he played in.

Related Content

news

Top Rams News: Offseason needs, early 2023 projections and more

A look around the internet for the top offseason Rams headlines for Saturday, February 18.

news

Mike LaFleur getting to work quickly with Rams

New Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has jumped right into his responsibilities.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams defensive back Pat Thomas

In his 7 seasons in Horns, Pat Thomas not only paved the way for many legendary defensive backs to follow, but also credits his time with the Rams as the reason he enjoyed such a successful career in coaching.

news

Mock Draft Roundup: First look at early projections for Rams' first 2023 selection

A collection of experts' initial projections for who the Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on the direction of the offense & supporting Sean McVay | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 99

New Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur joins J.B. Long to talk a bit about his journey leading up to the Rams & how he envisions running the offense alongside head coach Sean McVay.

news

Top takeaways from new Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's introductory press conference

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur held his introductory press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Here's what we learned.

news

Once learning from Sean McVay, Mike LaFleur now gets to work with him for first time

New Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is looking forward to working with head coach Sean McVay for the first time, more than a decade after their relationship began.

news

Marquise Copeland emerged as dependable piece to defensive line rotation | Free Agent Spotlight

In the 11th of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines defensive tackle Marquise Copeland.

news

How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Defensive back Jalen Ramsey will be representing the Rams at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. Here's how you can watch it.

news

Chandler Brewer proved dependable at guard | Free Agent Spotlight

In the ninth of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines offensive lineman Chandler Brewer.

news

John Wolford and Bryce Perkins gained valuable experience in 2022 | Free Agent Spotlight

In the eighth of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players who are scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines quarterbacks John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.

Advertising