3 Keys to Winning for the Rams at the Cardinals in Week 10 on Sunday

1) Establish the run game

The last time the Rams faced the Cardinals in Week 6, they put up their second-fewest rushing yards this season at 92, only behind 77 yards against the Bills the week prior. Much of the Rams' offensive success has come from establishing the run game: In four of their five wins this season, they've rushed for 124 or more yards.

Los Angeles is down three of its top pass catchers in wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, and tight end Terrance Ferguson. Running back Blake Corum, tough, has had a streak of strong performances with at least 4.7 yards per carry in each of the last four games and a scrimmage touchdown in each of the last five games. Running back Kyren Williams still leads the team with 593 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Leaning on their run game more than they have in past weeks could be a recipe for success for the Rams against an Arizona defense that allows 121.9 rushing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.

2) Limit Arizona's run game

In the Cardinals' three wins this season, they averaged 146 rushing yards per game. In their six losses, they averaged 81 rushing yards per game. As important as it'll be for the Rams to establish their own run game, it'll be equally important to slow down the Cardinals' run game. In addition to Arizona's success when they run the ball well, the Rams have allowed 120 or more rushing yards in three games — including against Arizona — and lost all three games.

When it comes to a leading rusher for the Cardinals, it's a bit of a revolving door. Tyler Allgeier led Arizona's rushing attack in three games so far this season, including the last two, and is leading the running back room with 369 yards on the ground. Jeremiyah Love, who is now on Injured Reserve after a high‑ankle sprain in Week 8 against the Cowboys, led the team in rushing yards for four straight weeks from Weeks 2-5. And Bam Knight led the team in rushing yards the other two games, including against the Rams.

With Love out on Sunday, Allgeier and Knight will receive the majority of the carries. Nonetheless, Arizona's success is often predicated on the result of the run game.

3) Force a rookie quarterback into mistakes

The flip side to a run game predicting the Cardinals' outcome is the fact that they'll trot out rookie quarterback Carson Beck for his first regular season appearance in his career. With Jacoby Brissett traded to the Ravens and Gardner Minshew out for the season with a torn UCL, Beck will be trusted with the start while his wide receiver room is also depleted.

Wide receivers Jalen Brooks, Kendrick Bourne and Michael Wilson are all on Injured Reserve, leaving tight end Trey McBride to be Beck's primary target as has he has been all season for the Cardinals. Rams safety Quentin Lake has jumped multiple routes for interceptions against tight ends, including against McBride in Week 6. Outside linebacker Myles Garrett is back from injury and notched three sacks last week against the Commanders while working alongside defensive end Aaron Donald.