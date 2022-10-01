Injury Report 10/1: Brian Allen, Cobie Durant, David Long Jr. and David Edwards out for Monday Night Football at 49ers; Jordan Fuller and Derion Kendrick expected to play

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams center Brian Allen (knee), defensive back Cobie Durant (hamstring), cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) and offensive lineman David Edwards (concussion) have been ruled out for Monday night's game against the 49ers (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN and ABC7).

McVay said Edwards self-reported feeling "foggy" and was placed in concussion protocol Saturday morning as a result.

"Obviously you can't be too careful with some of these things," McVay said prior to Saturday's practice.

Meanwhile, safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring) and defensive back Derion Kendrick (concussion) are both expected to play Monday night. McVay said Kendrick cleared concussion protocol. Neither Fuller nor Kendrick carry an injury designation for Monday night's game.

For the 49ers, left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee) and safety Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) have all been ruled out. Wide receiver Danny Gray (hip) is doubtful, while defensive end Arik Armstead (foot), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and tight end Ross Dwelley (rib) are considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.