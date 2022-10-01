Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 10/1: Brian Allen, Cobie Durant, David Long Jr. and David Edwards out for Monday Night Football at 49ers; Jordan Fuller and Derion Kendrick expected to play

Oct 01, 2022 at 03:18 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams center Brian Allen (knee), defensive back Cobie Durant (hamstring), cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) and offensive lineman David Edwards (concussion) have been ruled out for Monday night's game against the 49ers (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN and ABC7).

McVay said Edwards self-reported feeling "foggy" and was placed in concussion protocol Saturday morning as a result.

"Obviously you can't be too careful with some of these things," McVay said prior to Saturday's practice.

Meanwhile, safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring) and defensive back Derion Kendrick (concussion) are both expected to play Monday night. McVay said Kendrick cleared concussion protocol. Neither Fuller nor Kendrick carry an injury designation for Monday night's game.

For the 49ers, left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee) and safety Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) have all been ruled out. Wide receiver Danny Gray (hip) is doubtful, while defensive end Arik Armstead (foot), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and tight end Ross Dwelley (rib) are considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
Brian AllenCKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Cobie DurantCBHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
David Long Jr.CBGroinDNPDNPDNPOut
Jordan FullerSHamstringDNPLimitedFull-
Derion KendrickCBConcussionLimitedFullFull-
David EdwardsGConcussion-DNPDNPOut

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
Azeez Al-ShaairLBKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Arik ArmsteadDEFootDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
Tyrion Davis-PriceRBAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
Ross DwelleyTERibDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
Danny GrayWRHipDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
Javon KinlawDTKneeDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
Tyler KroftTEKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Trent WilliamsTAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
Daniel BrunskillGHamstringLimitedLimitedFull-
Tarvarius MooreSHamstringLimitedDNPDNPOut
Jeffrey WilsonRBHeel--Limited-

Related Content

news

Rams are ready for Monday night's battle in the Bay with the San Francisco 49ers | Week 4 Game Preview

In this Week 4 preview, J.B. Long describes how a Los Angeles Rams win over the San Francisco 49ers would be key to providing some early separation in the division and where the Rams need to execute in order to do so.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in Week 4

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 4 Monday Night Football regular season road game against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

news

Jalen Ramsey uses leadership, game to ensure secondary maintains high level of play

Regardless of who is healthy or in a new role, Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey wants his leadership and play to lift up the secondary.

news

In his best place physically and mentally since joining Rams, Terrell Lewis thriving in third season

Everything has fallen into place to allow Rams outside linebacker Terrell Lewis to enjoy a productive start to the 2022 season.

news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald talk 49ers' offense, Rams' run game, facing division rival

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Friday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Monday Night Football against the 49ers.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 4 at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Monday Night Football against the 49ers.

news

Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Bobby Wagner's impact on Rams defense

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discusses what he's seen out of the Los Angeles Rams defense with linebacker Bobby Wagner in the fold.

news

Ben Skowronek embraces fullback role

Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek has been putting his blocking to good use as a unique wrinkle to their run game.

news

Cam Akers demuestra que sigue siendo un corredor explosivo en en el partido contra los Cardenales

El corredor de los Rams de Los Angeles, Cam Akers, escuchó la especulación de que había perdido su lugar, el domingo contra los Cardenales de Arizona demostró lo contrario.

news

First Look: Rams close out back-to-back divisional road games taking on 49ers on Monday Night Football

An early preview of Monday night's Week 4 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 4

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 4 Monday Night Football road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertising