Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-49ers in Week 4

Oct 02, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Sunday, Oct. 2 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 4

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-49ers:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the 49ers defeating the Rams 26-24. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Four of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the 49ers to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the 49ers to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 4 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Seth Walder predicted the 49ers to win 23-17, while Eric Moody predicted the 49ers to win 24-21. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Monday night's game:

