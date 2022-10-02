Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-49ers in Week 4

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Sunday, Oct. 2 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 4
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-49ers:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the 49ers defeating the Rams 26-24. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Four of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the 49ers to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the 49ers to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 4 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Seth Walder predicted the 49ers to win 23-17, while Eric Moody predicted the 49ers to win 24-21. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Monday night's game:
- The L.A. Daily News' Gilberto Manzano writes about why Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't concerned with style points against the 49ers.
- Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times writes about how Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the 49ers view Monday night's matchup.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue on Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner being back in Los Angeles, but never really leaving (subscription required to read).
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop examines Kupp's strong start to the season while the Rams' offense remains a work in progress