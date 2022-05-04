AAPI Heritage Month Staff Showcase: Stephen Logsdon

As someone who is half-Caucasian/half-Filipino, Stephen Logsdon said that usually means "I'm a minority in the majority of rooms I'm in." However, it hasn't negatively shaped him or his worldview.

Rather, the experience has allowed him to have greater acceptance and empathy of other cultures and customs, because whomever he is interacting with likely had a much different upbringing compared to his.

"Operating through that lens, I believe this has allowed me to both feel comfortable in my own skin and to be sensitive to other individual ways of thinking," Logsdon said. "Being Filipino is something I'm proud of and I strive to be a good representation of the AAPI community."

Part of Logsdon doing so includes his role of Group Sales Manager for the Rams, for whom he has worked since March 2018. He started as a Ticket Sales Account Executive selling tickets/Stadium Seat Licenses, group tickets and single-game suites before recently taking on his new, current role.

For him, the best part of his job is building relationships and the ability to be creative within different departments of the organization, as well as working on gamedays.

"I'm fortunate enough to interact with many different types of clients, from the hardcore fan, to the local business owner, to the tourist who is visiting LA for the first time," Logsdon said. "We all come together to share our love of football and the Rams organization. Being able to share in that enthusiasm and have a hand in creating an opportunity for people to experience a game is something I am very passionate about."

Logsdon is motivated by his fiancé and his desire to fulfill his childhood dreams. He always knew he wanted to work in sports and never had a backup plan, and doesn't want to let down the 7-year-old in him who believed he would make it. Meanwhile, the amount of work his fiancé puts into her own career daily drives him to work hard and achieve his own goals.

"Her passion and drive is infectious, so I want to be able to come through and provide for her," Logsdon said. "It motivates me to make her proud of who I am as a person and what I've accomplished."

In terms of ally-ship for the AAPI community, Logsdon draws on his own experience when it comes to providing that.

"We need to gain a better understanding of the AAPI community and realize that the AAPI is a very large, diverse community," Logsdon said. "There is an incredible number of different customs, values, and traditions within the AAPI community. Each individual experience much different from the other. My experience of growing up in a Filipino household is much different than someone who grew up in a Chinese, Japanese, Korean, or Vietnamese household. I feel that this can result in the over generalization of the AAPI community, which leads to a great deal of frustration. Not only is it important to highlight injustice, prejudice, and racism, but understanding the history and background of these different cultures within the AAPI community, can go a long way."

When it comes to celebrating AAPI Heritage Month, Logsdon offers a handful of simple ideas.