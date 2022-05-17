AAPI Heritage Month Staff Showcase: Zoe Kaatz

Though born in China, Zoe Kaatz was adopted as a baby and grew up in Seattle, Washington. While her upbringing was different, she was still close to her heritage thanks to the efforts of her parents.

"I grew up knowing I was different from my peers around me, but my parents made it a priority to teach me about my heritage and taught me how to celebrate my differences," Kaatz said. "It also taught me to be kind and accepting of anyone, no matter what race, gender, or background they are from."

That background is part of what shapes her approach doing partnership design for the Rams' creative services team, a role she has held for a little over a year.

Kaatz's role is unique in that it allows her to make an impact both on and off the field, which is what motivates her. Her projects range from designing creative assets that go into SoFi Stadium and help bring Rams gamedays to life, to creative projects used to help engage with you and help give back to veterans and minorities.

For Kaatz, the best part of her job is working with multiple departments and being as creative as she wants to be.

"We are always thinking outside the box and pushing the envelope on what a sports team can do," she said.

In terms of being better allies with the AAPI community, Kaatz offered advice that reflected the way her parents raised her and supported her.

"I think people can be better allies by checking in with people who identify with the community," she said. "Being someone who can just listen to our experiences and be a safe space for us."

People can celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in three simple ways, according to Kaatz.