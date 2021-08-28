Aaron Donald is No. 2 on NFL Top 100

Donald finished the 2020 season tied with Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson for second in the NFL in sacks with 13.5 – second-most in his career behind his 20.5 in 2018 – to give him his fourth-consecutive season with double-digit sacks and fifth in the last six seasons. He also tallied 28 QB hits, 14 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Besides collecting the 2020 AP Defensive Player of the Year Award, Donald was also a unanimous AP First Team All-Pro selection, the PFWA Defensive Player of the Year and Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year (as voted by his peers around the NFL). Donald was also named to the PFWA's All-NFL and All-NFC teams for the 2020 season. The First Team All-Pro recognition was his sixth-straight, and he was also named to his sixth-consecutive Pro Bowl.