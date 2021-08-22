Jalen Ramsey voted No. 13 player on NFL Top 100 

For the fourth-straight year, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been recognized by his peers as one of the NFL's Top 100 players.
Ramsey checked in at No. 13 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2021, surpassing his No. 17 ranking in 2018 for his highest-ever appearance on the list in his career thus far. He is also the highest-rated cornerback in this year's rankings, according to NFL Network.
Ramsey collected 44 total tackles, nine pass breakups and one interception in 15 games last year en route to his second AP First Team All-Pro recognition and fourth Pro Bowl nod of his career. Per Pro Football Focus, only one receiver defended by Ramsey last year went over 50 receiving yards in a single game – the Cowboys' Amari Cooper, who had 57 on seven receptions in Week 1.
Ramsey himself said earlier this year his 2020 season was the best of his NFL career to this point. His peers across the league seemed to agree.