Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jalen Ramsey voted No. 13 player on NFL Top 100 

Aug 22, 2021 at 03:41 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

For the fourth-straight year, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been recognized by his peers as one of the NFL's Top 100 players.

Ramsey checked in at No. 13 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2021, surpassing his No. 17 ranking in 2018 for his highest-ever appearance on the list in his career thus far. He is also the highest-rated cornerback in this year's rankings, according to NFL Network.

Ramsey collected 44 total tackles, nine pass breakups and one interception in 15 games last year en route to his second AP First Team All-Pro recognition and fourth Pro Bowl nod of his career. Per Pro Football Focus, only one receiver defended by Ramsey last year went over 50 receiving yards in a single game – the Cowboys' Amari Cooper, who had 57 on seven receptions in Week 1.

Ramsey himself said earlier this year his 2020 season was the best of his NFL career to this point. His peers across the league seemed to agree.

Related Content

news

Bryce Perkins' resilient performance a bright spot vs. Raiders

Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins got the start and never came out in Saturday night's preseason game against the Raiders thanks to an overall resilient performance. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Chris Garrett, Bryce Perkins, Xavier Jones and Tutu Atwell on "resilient" effort vs. Raiders 

Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, running back Xavier Jones and wide receiver Tutu Atwell share their takeaways from Saturday night's 17-16 preseason loss to the Raiders. 
news

Five takeaways from Rams' 17-16 preseason loss to Raiders

Plays made by the Rams' young defensive players, highlight the top observations from Saturday night's preseason game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Top three players from first half of Rams-Raiders

Rams safety J.R. Reed, outside linebacker Chris Garrett and running back Jake Funk shine in the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams place punters Corey Bojorquez and Johnny Hekker on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams have placed punters Corey Bojorquez and Johnny Hekker on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Five players to watch vs. Raiders

Ahead of Saturday's preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders, theRams.com breaks down five players to keep an eye on during the contest. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald share takeaways from second joint practice with Raiders

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald had to say after Thursday's joint practice with the Raiders, including their thoughts on how both of this week's practices with Las Vegas went. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Raiders

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' second joint practice with the Raiders. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford share takeaways from first joint practice with Raiders

What Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford had to say after Wednesday's joint practice with the Raiders, including their thoughts on Stafford's performance and how the day as a whole went. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Raiders

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Los Angeles Rams' first joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders. 
news

Ernest Jones gets taste of defensive signal-caller role in preseason

Rams rookie linebacker Ernest Jones was given a big responsibility in their preseason opener. 
Advertising