Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey named First Team AP All-Pros

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey have been named First Team All-Pros by The Associated Press.

Donald was one of two unanimous selections by the nationwide voting panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL, joining Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It's his second unanimous selection in three seasons and sixth-straight First Team selection overall. Those six First Team selections are also most in Rams history.

Donald posted 45 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup while playing in all 16 games. It's his fourth consecutive season posting double-digits in sacks, and he's currently two away from tying Leonard Little's franchise career sacks record.

Ramsey, meanwhile, received 25 of 50 first-place votes, second among cornerbacks to the Dolphins' Xavien Howard's 47. It's his second time in five seasons receiving First Team All-Pro honors; he was also selected in 2017.

In 15 games, Ramsey has recorded 44 total tackles, an interception and nine pass breakups. According to scouting service Pro Football Focus, he only allowed 20 yards per game in his coverage during the regular season.