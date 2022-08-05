Aaron Donald can already notice difference with Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones in middle of defense

While the only opponent Los Angeles' defense faced so far is their own offense, Donald can already see difference with Wagner and Jones manning the middle of the defense.

Wagner earlier this week recorded a pick-six in team drills, and Jones has flashed the instincts displayed as a rookie with a couple impressive pass breakups as well.

"Him and Ernest have been doing a great job in the middle," Donald said.

It's a reflection, in part, of the investment Jones is making by taking advantage of having Wagner around. Donald said that when he's in the weight room early in the morning, he sees Jones and Wagner in there.

"He's attached to his hip right now, learning everything he can," Donald said of Jones.

Donald said he has also noticed that Wagner and Jones have been filling gaps, "making us right when we're wrong."

Jones' ascension and the way Wagner sees the game has Donald liking the potential of the Rams defense this year.