Aaron Donald can already notice difference with Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones in middle of defense

Aug 05, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Sacking opposing quarterbacks brings defensive lineman Aaron Donald joy.

So too does watching back practice film of a Rams defense featuring him and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

"You go back and watch the plays, it's like, (I) just got a smile on your face," Donald said after Friday's practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. "I might jump on my gap, and then he's there to fill it so fast because he's just downhill."

While the only opponent Los Angeles' defense faced so far is their own offense, Donald can already see difference with Wagner and Jones manning the middle of the defense.

Wagner earlier this week recorded a pick-six in team drills, and Jones has flashed the instincts displayed as a rookie with a couple impressive pass breakups as well.

"Him and Ernest have been doing a great job in the middle," Donald said.

It's a reflection, in part, of the investment Jones is making by taking advantage of having Wagner around. Donald said that when he's in the weight room early in the morning, he sees Jones and Wagner in there.

"He's attached to his hip right now, learning everything he can," Donald said of Jones.

Donald said he has also noticed that Wagner and Jones have been filling gaps, "making us right when we're wrong."

Jones' ascension and the way Wagner sees the game has Donald liking the potential of the Rams defense this year.

"Just seeing the way (Wagner) moves, the way he plays definitely get us excited on the front of the defensive line," Donald said. "We just excited to continue to grow and continue to play."

